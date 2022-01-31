"If I were him I would not go to the same team as Mbappé" - Gerard Pique believes Erling Haaland should play for different team if he wants Ballon d'Or glory

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has some transfer advice for Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund ace has been linked with a host of clubs, but particularly Real Madrid. That's also where his PSG counterpart Kylian Mbappe could end up, with the Frenchman widely touted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Los Blancos are aiming to pull off an incredible double swoop for these talented youngsters but Pique feels Haaland shouldn't play in the same team as Mbappe. Both are heavy favorites to win the Ballon d'Or in the future, but if the Norwegian were to keep his chances, he'd be best served playing away from Mbappe, according to Pique.

Speaking to Ibai Lanos on a live show, the Spaniard said:

"If I were Haaland and I want to win the Ballon d'Or, I would not go to the same team as Mbappé."

It was an indirect recommendation to Haaland that he shouldn't join Real Madrid, his long-time admirers and potential suitors.

Pique's own side have been linked with the 22-year-old lately. Barcelona are supposedly ready to sell 49 per cent of the stake in their production company Barca Studios to raise €100 million for his transfer.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Piqué: "Having Haaland and Mbappe would be good for La Liga and football in general. But if I had to make a bet, I would say that they would not play in the same team. If they move from their clubs now, anyway." Piqué: "Having Haaland and Mbappe would be good for La Liga and football in general. But if I had to make a bet, I would say that they would not play in the same team. If they move from their clubs now, anyway." https://t.co/dFHmRPGNdA

However, given their financial troubles, it's too big of a risk, with the side currently struggling to reduce their wage bill by offloading players.

Their Clasico rivals hope to take advantage of their situation and plot a Haaland-Mbappe mega-deal in the summer.

The players have been touted to form the next player rivalry once Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi retire, which isn't too long from now as the 'big two' are well into their 30s.

Haaland isn't the first player Pique has given advice to

The Barcelona veteran revealed that he'd also recommended Vinicius Junior to come to Barcelona instead of joining Real Madrid.

The Brazilian, pretty much like Neymar, was courted by the Clasico sides but unlike his international team-mate, chose Santiago Bernabeu as his destination.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid have NOT made any serious move for Erling Haaland yet, as they're still focusing on Kylian Mbappé as the top priority. The Dortmund striker has NOT decided whether to stay at BVB or leave yet. #rmalive | Real Madrid have NOT made any serious move for Erling Haaland yet, as they're still focusing on Kylian Mbappé as the top priority. The Dortmund striker has NOT decided whether to stay at BVB or leave yet. @RMadridistaReal 🚨🌕| Real Madrid have NOT made any serious move for Erling Haaland yet, as they're still focusing on Kylian Mbappé as the top priority. The Dortmund striker has NOT decided whether to stay at BVB or leave yet. @RMadridistaReal #rmalive https://t.co/jFrVHwTnpo

He was signed for €45 million from Brazilian side Flamengo, which was a record for an 18-year-old.

The winger didn't hit the ground running and struggled to hit peak form for two years. But Vinicius has been on fire this season with 15 goals and 10 assists in 30 games in all competitions.

