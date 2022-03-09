“If I’m Marcus Rashford I’ve got to start thinking about myself” – Ally McCoist insists Manchester United star must secure ‘good move’ away from Old Trafford

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes Marcus Rashford should look to move on from Manchester United amidst speculation the forward is contemplating his future at the club.

Reports emerged on Monday (via Fabrizio Romano) that Rashford had become concerned about his situation at Manchester United, with appearances under interim manager Ralf Rangnick becoming sporadic.

His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

The striker has started just two of the Red Devils' last eleven games and PSG are rumored by the Daily Mail to be taking an interest in the 24-year-old.

He has just four goals and two assists in 18 Premier League games this season.

McCoist believes the England forward needs to secure a move with his career having waned at Old Trafford.

McCoist told talkSPORT:

“I would (make the move). He’s got to look at himself. Why is he not in the team? It suggests he’s not doing enough for Ralf Rangnick for him to put him in the side.”

McCoist continued:

“That said, you look at the club, you look at the surroundings, Manchester United are all over the place just now. If I’m Marcus Rashford I’ve got to start thinking about myself. How’s he going to get back in that England squad? In a fresh challenge, somewhere like PSG. I’ve got that down as a good move.”

PSG to capitalize on Rashford's demise at Manchester United

Rashford (centre-right) could replace Mbappe (centre-left) at the Ligue 1 leaders

PSG could be set to lose star man Kylian Mbappe this summer to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

The Frenchman is said to be keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and PSG are rumored to be targeting Rashford should Mbappe leave.

Despite his poor season at Old Trafford this year, the forward has excelled in previous seasons.

His career-high of 22 goals in 44 appearances in 2020 under former Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed his incredible talent, with many touting him as a potential world-beater.

PSG will likely disregard Rashford's lack of form this season given the tumultuous time Manchester United as a whole has encountered.

No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time. Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PSG No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time. Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid. 🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PSGNo new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time.

The Red Devils are unlikely to sanction a move for Rashford to stay in the Premier League, so the opportunity to go to Ligue 1 and start over could fit all parties.

The England international, who has 12 goals in 46 appearances for his national side, will be afforded the chance to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

utdreport @utdreport @hirstclass] Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of Marcus Rashford #mulive Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of Marcus Rashford #mulive [@hirstclass]

Alongside this, according to The Times, current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of the forward having encountered him during his time in charge of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

