Argentina fans were enraged by Lautaro Martinez during the 2-1 win over Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, December 3. They even accused the striker of playing against Lionel Messi.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker opened the scoring for his team in the 35th minute of the game. Julian Alvarez scored the second for La Albiceleste 12 minutes into the second half.

Lautaro was introduced by Lionel Scaloni in the 70th minute to replace the goalscorer, Alvarez. His cameo was far from impressive.

Australia pulled one back in the 77th minute after Craig Goodwin’s shot took a massive deflection off Enzo Fernandez and left Emiliano Martinez clueless.

The tension intensified when Aziz Behich almost scored a blinder after darting through the Argentine defense. Lisandro Martinez put his body on the line to block the effort with a sliding challenge.

Lautaro, meanwhile, squandered a gilt-edged opportunity as he skied the ball after being masterfully set up by Messi. The chance seemed harder to miss than score. Somehow, the Inter Milan marksman managed to squander it.

Martinez had a few more good opportunities, which he failed to capitalize on. Fans were far from impressed with the Inter Milan striker.

Some pointed out that it will be tough for the Argentina no. 10 as his attacking partner degraded from Kylian Mbappe to Lautaro.

Some even pointed out that the former Barcelona man should simply never pass the ball to Lautaro.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez's disaster-class performance against Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Aaron West @oeste If I was Messi I would simply never pass the ball to Lautaro again If I was Messi I would simply never pass the ball to Lautaro again

Maraf🃏 @HeyItsMeMaraf Messi looking at Lautaro Martinez in the dressing room Messi looking at Lautaro Martinez in the dressing room https://t.co/LHu8eGnEcJ

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Lautaro misses a HUGE chance after Messi puts it on a plate for him. Lautaro misses a HUGE chance after Messi puts it on a plate for him.

tag¹⁴ @mxdric Messi really knocked out this Australia super team even with Lautaro playing against him.. we cannoh replace him Messi really knocked out this Australia super team even with Lautaro playing against him.. we cannoh replace him

Shub @Shubham28_



Lautaro needs to be put behind bars immediately All-timer performance from MessiLautaro needs to be put behind bars immediately All-timer performance from MessiLautaro needs to be put behind bars immediately😭 https://t.co/X8TA4FC1tg

Troll Football @TrollFootball How we see Lautaro Martinez vs How Messi fans sees Lautaro Martinez How we see Lautaro Martinez vs How Messi fans sees Lautaro Martinez https://t.co/pK1V3eAdVg

📸Suvam @BlaugranaPhotos Hope Lio advised Lautaro to work on his finishing. Bruh wtf were those misses?🤮🤦‍♂️ Hope Lio advised Lautaro to work on his finishing. Bruh wtf were those misses?🤮🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/jGY2mhTto4

Rafael Hernández 🇦🇷 @RafaelH117 Lautaro cannot play again, Alvarez has to be on pitch for 120 minutes if need be. Lautaro cannot play again, Alvarez has to be on pitch for 120 minutes if need be.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi steals the show in FIFA World Cup clash against Australia

Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi gave the world a reminder of his abilities in his 1000th professional game. In his 169th cap for Argentina, the little magician was at his mesmerizing best.

He rolled back the years and tormented the Australian defense throughout the game. Apart from scoring a goal, he created a few great opportunities, one of which Lautaro miserably wasted.

The South American nation will now take on the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup on December 9. If their captain is in this kind of form, Argentine fans can dream of a triumphant outing and lifting the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes