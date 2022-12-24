"If I was offered €100 million, I would sell" - Benfica urged to sell Manchester United and Liverpool target

Benfica's former director of football Gaspar Ramos has urged the Portuguese giants to cash in on Liverpool and Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez's value has skyrocketed after he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs said to be keen to acquire his services next year.

There have been claims that Benfica have already turned down a €100 million bid from the Reds for the midfielder. The Primeira Liga club will reportedly not sell him unless someone triggers the €120 million release clause in his contract.

Benfica, though, have been warned against being adamant about having Fernandez's release clause triggered by Ramos. The club's former director of football thinks the Portuguese giants should cash in on the player for €100 million.

Ramos insisted that he understands Benfica's desire to progress further in the UEFA Champions League with Fernandez. However, he suggested that holding on to the Argentina international is risky. He said on the Portuguese radio station Renascenca:

“A lot can happen, like injuries. If I had to manage a process like this and if I was offered €100 million, I would sell. Because I was in a very calm financial situation."

"We've already come a long way in the Champions League, there's a natural ambition to want to go further, but if you want everything, you lose everything."

While Ramos is aware that someone could still trigger Fernandez's release clause, he feels it is better for Benfica to cash in on him and balance their finances. He added:

“They still have unbalanced finances and this will guarantee a balance. Enzo is going to be tough to hold on to, chances are someone will trigger the clause. Not Goncalo Ramos, he is a valued player, but they will not hit the clause ”

Manchester United overtake Liverpool in the race to sign Fernandez

Liverpool have reportedly had a €100 million bid rejected by Benfica for Fernandez. It now appears that Manchester United have edged past them in the race to sign the midfielder.

The Red Devils are claimed to have opened talks over a deal to acquire the 21-year-old's services. They are even said to be willing to trigger the €120 million release clause in his contract.

It is worth noting that Benfica signed Fernandez from River Plate for only a deal worth up to €20 million in the summer. They are now in line to bag a significant profit from his sale.

