“If I still have money in my wallet” – Nagelsmann on potential swoop for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has earned praise from Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. The tactician was asked about his side's reported interest in the defender. Despite remaining tight-lipped, Nagelsmann couldn't hide his admiration for the player.

He remarked:

"I'm not talking about players from other clubs, particularly outside of the transfer window. But I will speak of him as a football fan: He has developed very well."

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"I just read that in the media as well. I'll have to see when the contract expires and then I'll see if I still have money in my wallet."



[via twitter.com/AbsoluteChelse… Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"I haven't spoken to Brazzo [Hasan Salihamidzic - Bayern Munich sporting director] about it and if I did, I wouldn't tell you either."



[via Julian Nagelsmann on Antonio Rudiger links:"I haven't spoken to Brazzo [Hasan Salihamidzic - Bayern Munich sporting director] about it and if I did, I wouldn't tell you either."[via @NizaarKinsella Julian Nagelsmann on Antonio Rudiger links:



"I haven't spoken to Brazzo [Hasan Salihamidzic - Bayern Munich sporting director] about it and if I did, I wouldn't tell you either."



[via @NizaarKinsella] Julian Nagelsmann on Antonio Rudiger links:"I just read that in the media as well. I'll have to see when the contract expires and then I'll see if I still have money in my wallet."[via @NizaarKinsella Julian Nagelsmann on Antonio Rudiger links:



"I just read that in the media as well. I'll have to see when the contract expires and then I'll see if I still have money in my wallet."



[via @NizaarKinsella] twitter.com/AbsoluteChelse…

"Thomas Tuchel has coached him well. He was previously sidelined at Chelsea but is now a crucial player. I can't say anything else. Believe it or not, I haven't spoken to Brazzo [sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic] about it yet. Even if I had, I wouldn't give that away."

"I have to see how long he still has to go on with his contract. Then I will see if I have any money in my wallet."

Meanwhile Nagelsmann has been boosted by the return of Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala from their injury layoffs. However, the Bayern Munich manager insists he won't take risks over the fitness of the pair.

He continued:

"The good news is that Gnabry and Musiala have both been able to return to training, with Hernandez also taking part today. Serge and Jamal are both looking good and ready to play. But we have to wait and see what happens tomorrow."

Squawka Football @Squawka Antonio Rudiger has scored his first goal for Germany since October 2017.



2 in 47 appearances. 😅 Antonio Rudiger has scored his first goal for Germany since October 2017.



2 in 47 appearances. 😅 https://t.co/vIRO7mimbo

"Both of their conditions could cause a reaction after training, so we'll have to wait and see how sensible it is to field them from the start. We also have a Champions League game coming up next week."

"Looking at today's training session alone, I'd say that both players can start tomorrow. But the probability they will both start is very low."

Antonio Rudiger's contract with Chelsea will expire next summer

Antonio Rudiger has become a rock in Chelsea's defense

Also Read

Antonio Rudiger has been a rock-solid presence in Chelsea's backline since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The German international has made six appearances for the Blues so far this season, helping them record a whopping five clean sheets.

The centre-back has also opened his goal account for the term with a brilliant effort against Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 1. Thomas Tuchel will be looking up to him for another defensive masterclass when Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League tomorrow.

Edited by Diptanil Roy