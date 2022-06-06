“If I were Tuchel, I would be absolutely fuming” – Don Hutchison insists Chelsea manager should not be happy with what Blues star has done

Former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison has slammed Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and believes Blues boss Thomas Tuchel should be furious with the Belgian.

According to Sky Sports, Lukaku's representatives have held initial talks with Inter Milan in trying to secure the striker a return to the San Siro. The 29-year-old desires a reunion with Inter and it's not the first time he has made his opinion clear.

In December last year, Lukaku was interviewed by Sky Italia where he apologized to Inter fans for the way in which he left the club before vowing to return one day. He was subsequently punished with a fine by Chelsea and a one-match ban.

The Belgian's future at Stamford Bridge has been under speculation ever since, with Lukaku's relationship with Tuchel seemingly fractious.

Hutchison believes Tuchel should be enraged by the latest developments in Lukaku's situation. He told ESPN (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“[Lukaku’s] representative has been meeting clubs in Italy. If I were Tuchel, I would be absolutely fuming to see this. It’s up to Tuchel to say, ‘What are you doing? We’re not selling you.' I’m not hearing too much noise from Tuchel, so that says to me that Chelsea are quite willing [to offload Lukaku].”

Hutchison's ESPN colleague Gab Marcotti gave an interesting take on the matter, adding:

“I guarantee you 100 percent, if Lukaku’s representative met with other clubs, he had the thumbs up from Chelsea to do that.”

GOAL @goal Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter this summer, according to Sky Sports ✍️ Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter this summer, according to Sky Sports ✍️ https://t.co/L2kvTqnyNa

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer for a club-record fee of £97.8 million and signed a four-year contract with the Blues. He has disappointed in front of goal this season, managing just 15 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku needs to feel the love

Lukaku can prove to be problematic

Romelu Lukaku is one of Europe's most potent goalscorers who wreaks havoc against most defenses he comes up against. His two seasons at Inter Milan have been heralded by many as he was instrumental in the Italian side's Serie A success in 2021.

However, the current situation that sees Lukaku and the Blues at loggerheads isn't a rare occurrence. The Belgian striker encountered similar issues at Manchester United before he joined Inter in 2019.

When he departed Old Trafford, Lukaku posted the results of United players' speed tests much to the irritation of left-back Luke Shaw.

Luke Shaw @LukeShaw23 @RomeluLukaku9 They only wanted me to go 70% don’t let me start speaking on you boy @RomeluLukaku9 They only wanted me to go 70% don’t let me start speaking on you boy 👀😰

French journalist Julien Laurens commented on this, stating (via BBC Sport):

"He did the sprinting stats that showed him to be the second-fastest. Lukaku is a good guy but he can be naughty when things are not going his way."

He continued:

"For someone like him, it is so important to feel loved and have people at the club behind him. The big welcome he got at Milan airport must have meant so much to him."

