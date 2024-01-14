"If I want to sign tomorrow I could do it" - Real Madrid superstar provides update on his future at the club

Real Madrid star Nacho Fernandez has hinted that there is a contract on the table for him to sign.

The Spanish defender is a one-club man and his current deal expires at the end of the current season. His future remains up in the air and there are murmurs that he could look for a fresh challenge, with MLS clubs showing interest.

Speaking to reporters, Nacho recently stated that he was pleased with his playing time but is yet to make a decision on his future at Real Madrid. He said, via SportsMole:

"I am very happy in my life. Last year I was more worried about what was going to happen going forward and when I was I played everything until the end of the season. I'm playing a lot, I feel good, I'm not worried about my future. My relationship with the club is great, if I want to sign tomorrow I could do it."

Nacho, 33, has already played 20 times across competitions this season, wearing the captain's armband on several occasions. With David Alaba and Eder Militao currently sidelined with ACL injuries, the Spaniard is expected to keep playing on a regular basis.

Nacho has been on Los Blancos' books since 2001 and has played 339 times for them across competitions, winning 23 trophies at the senior level. After Luka Modric (38) and Toni Kroos (34), he is the most senior player at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal.

Nacho speaks about Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Barcelona

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to play in the Supercopa de Espana final once again, after the Catalan giants won the fixture in January 2023.

It was Xavi Hernandez's first trophy as Barca's manager and the Catalan giants will be eager to defend their title. Nacho believes a win in the Spanish Super Cup will be a welcome confidence booster for the winning team.

The veteran centre-back said, via the aforementioned source:

"Barcelona are strong, they have their history. They won La Liga and the Super Cup, but it doesn't matter if they are strong or weak, we have to give our best and go for the title. It's a big boost if we win the first title of the season. If you win you haven't won anything and if you lose it's the opposite.

"It's a confidence boost for the rest of the season. We are ready for the big games. It motivates us to play matches like tomorrow's. We are ready and it gives us peace of mind. We are prepared and it gives us peace of mind."

The two teams face each other on Sunday (14 January) in the final at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Barcelona won last year's final by a 3-1 margin at the King Fahd International Stadium.