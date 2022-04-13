“If that was Jorginho he would be getting ripped apart” – Chelsea fans accuse ‘overprotected’ player of being responsible for Real Madrid defeat

Chelsea fans aren't happy with N'Golo Kante's performance in the match against Real Madrid as many felt he was directly responsible for the Blues' exit from the Champions League.

In what was an instant classic, Thomas Tuchel's side took the fight to Madrid at the Bernabeu and pushed them all the way in a spirited performance.

They took the lead in the 15th minute through Mason Mount as the English midfielder finished off a fine move. Chelsea continued to apply pressure on Real Madrid and finished the first half with a deserved lead.

In the 51st minute, Antonio Rudiger wiped out the deficit and made it 3-3 on aggregate with a fine headed goal from a corner and the tide had completely changed in favour of the Blues.

Chelsea thought they had the lead in the tie when Marcos Alonso scored past Thibaut Courtois in the 62nd minute. However, VAR intervened and the goal was canceled as the ball struck Alonso's arm before he took the shot.

With just 15 minutes of normal time left on the clock, Timo Werner stepped up and gave his team the aggregate lead as he danced his way through the Real Madrid box and his deflected shot found the back of the net.

The happiness of the Chelsea fans was short-lived as Los Blancos staged an incredible comeback as Rodrygo scored past Edouard Mendy in the 80th minute after Luka Modric set him up with a delightful ball into the box.

With the aggregate score at 4-4, the match was forced into extra time with fans of both teams on the edge of their seats.

Karim Benzema then stepped up in the 96th minute as he scored another header past Mendy after being setup by Vinicius Jr.

Despite best efforts from Tuchel's men, Real Madrid were able to hold on to their advantage and book a place in the semi-finals of this year's Champions League.

Chelsea fans are unhappy with N'Golo Kante after his performance against Real Madrid

While the Blues fans would have been proud of their team's inspired performance at the Bernabeu, a few weren't particularly happy with Kante.

The French midfielder's misplaced pass led to the first goal for Madrid and was late in reacting to a loose ball that eventually set up Benzema's header.

Fans took to social media to make their feelings known, with many slamming the 31-year-old midfielder's performance.

With that in mind, let's have a look at some of the reactions to Kante's outing at the Bernabeu.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Kante is world class, but honestly, this is why he cannot be named captain, he disappeared when we really needed him to stand up. Love the guy, and not placing I refuse to place individual blame because we've been immense tonight. But this is a game you need 'captains' to win. Kante is world class, but honestly, this is why he cannot be named captain, he disappeared when we really needed him to stand up. Love the guy, and not placing I refuse to place individual blame because we've been immense tonight. But this is a game you need 'captains' to win.

Mod @CFCMod_ Kante hall of shame performance. Kante hall of shame performance.

Pys @CFCPys N’Golo Kante has had an incredible career at Chelsea, but a cheap giveaway for Madrid’s first goal and late reacting to a loose ball which led to Real Madrid’s 2nd toppled on with his inconsistency this season is obvious sign of serious decline. N’Golo Kante has had an incredible career at Chelsea, but a cheap giveaway for Madrid’s first goal and late reacting to a loose ball which led to Real Madrid’s 2nd toppled on with his inconsistency this season is obvious sign of serious decline.

Johnny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @_CFCJohnny Kante and Mendy are responsible for this btw Kante and Mendy are responsible for this btw

Vince™ @Blue_Footy That's why Kante is not a 6. Turnovers against quality sides is suicide. That's why Kante is not a 6. Turnovers against quality sides is suicide.

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN This honestly might be the worst ever performance i’ve seen from Kante This honestly might be the worst ever performance i’ve seen from Kante

Chris. 🏆🌍 @EmenaIo Kanté costing us yet again. What the fuck are you doing Kanté costing us yet again. What the fuck are you doing

CHELSEA WORLD CHAMPIONS @CarefreelewisG2 Kante is the most overprotected player in this team and im tired of it, been inconsistent for ages. If that was Jorginho he would be getting ripped apart. Kante is the most overprotected player in this team and im tired of it, been inconsistent for ages. If that was Jorginho he would be getting ripped apart.

