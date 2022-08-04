“If he keeps finishing third and fourth it’s not good enough” – Agbonlahor names 3 areas Tuchel must strengthen at Chelsea to catch Liverpool and Man City 

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could improve on certain aspects of the game to challenge for the Premier League title. Agbonlahor believes Tuchel will have to finish in the top two this season else he will be sacked.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League table last season despite a solid start. The team remained inconsistent in their performances throughout the season, leading to a steady gap between them and the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Issues around new owners and financial uncertainty affected the team's morale, leading to a dip in performances mid-season.

The former Aston Villa forward wants Tuchel to bury the past and focus on challenging Liverpool and City for the title this season. Speaking exclusively to Talksport, he said:

“Chelsea can’t keep going on third or fourth. They need to be thinking about catching the two at the top. They can’t just let Liverpool and Manchester City every season beat them.''

Agbonlahor wants Tuchel to bring reinforcements to the defensive setup, midfield and the forward line if he wants to compete with the Reds and City in the league. He added:

“Chelsea need to make progress and Thomas Tuchel is under pressure this season. If he keeps finishing third and fourth it’s not good enough. They need a defender they need a central midfielder and they need a striker. De Jong would be nice but they need to concentrate on another attacker.”

Chelsea signed their former striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in 2021 for £97.5 million to strengthen their striking capabilities. However, the Belgian denounced Tuchel's style of game and found himself warming the bench for the majority of the season.

The Blues have Timo Werner in their ranks, but the German has proven to be inconsistent in the final third. He made 37 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions. As per reports, the 26-year-old could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge with former club Leipzig a possible destination.

The Blues were amongst the most discussed clubs after Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo was found looking for a new club. However, Tuchel decided not to make a move for the ageing Portuguese superstar and is in the hunt for a young option to lead the attacking pack.

Aston Villa player Carney Chukwuemeka signs six-year contract with Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year deal worth £15 million plus £5 million in add-ons. The signed contract will see the Englishman play at Stamford Bridge until 2028.

The 18-year-old young midfielder is an Aston Villa academy player who was part of the senior team last season. Chukwuemeka made 12 Premier League appearances last season and provided one assist.

