“If he keeps on playing like this he might make my team of the season” – Garth Crooks heaps praise on Newcastle United star

Former Premier League player Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar following his fine run of form.

Schar, 30, has been a mainstay in Newcastle United's side since joining from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018. The defender has flourished under manager Eddie Howe this season.

Crooks has moved to praise the Swiss international, who he believes is creeping into his thoughts for the team of the season.

Writing for BBC Sport he said:

"Last week Fabian Schar was making goals, this week he’s scoring them. It was great movement and a brilliant header and the Magpies are flying. It’s the second consecutive time that Schar has made my team of the week and if he keeps on playing like this he might make my team of the season.”

Charlie Bennett @CharIieBennett



Happy to see his resurgence under a new manager. 🏼 #NUFC Fabian Schar has been phenomenal since Eddie Howe came in. Always thought he was Newcastle’s most talented centre-back.Happy to see his resurgence under a new manager. Fabian Schar has been phenomenal since Eddie Howe came in. Always thought he was Newcastle’s most talented centre-back. Happy to see his resurgence under a new manager. 💪🏼 #NUFC

Schar scored in the Magpies' 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion which has seen the side climb to 14th place in the Premier League. Howe's side are now seven points clear of safety.

Eddie Howe's remarkable turnaround of Newcastle United

Eddie Howe deserves praise for his work on Tyneside

The upturn in form at St James' Park in recent months has been hugely impressive following the appointment of former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe. Howe took over from Steve Bruce in November last year, signing a three-year contract with the Tyneside outfit.

Newcastle United were sitting in a perilous position when Howe took over. They were sitting in 19th place with just five points and having not won a game.

But the turnaround Howe has achieved in a short space of time deserves huge praise.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC Eddie Howe's black and white army



Thank you for your magnificent support this afternoon. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!



Eddie Howe's black and white armyThank you for your magnificent support this afternoon. Enjoy the rest of your weekend! 🎶 Eddie Howe's black and white army 🎶Thank you for your magnificent support this afternoon. Enjoy the rest of your weekend! 👊⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/Ss4shz8sUL

The Magpies are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, having won four of them.

Following the Saudi-led consortium's takeover of the club last October, the club has been transformed.

Howe signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley's Chris Wood and Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimarães. They have certainly paid dividends so far.

As Crooks mentions, experienced members of the team are flourishing under Howe's tutelage. Ryan Fraser, who played under Howe at Bournemouth, has also performed well in addition to Schar.

The Toons were with Villarreal manager Unai Emery and current Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte following the dismissal of Bruce. Fans arguably felt somewhat disappointed at Howe's appointment.

But the Englishman has shown his credentials. His work at St James' Park is now reaping results with Newcastle United set for another year in the Premier League.

