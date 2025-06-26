“If Lionel Messi had done this, the world would be stopping” - Joe Cole in awe of Liverpool star after watching him play

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has said that Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott's performance in England's 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the U-21 Euros semi-finals reminded him of Lionel Messi's.

The 22-year-old scored both goals as the Three Lions reached back-to-back European finals, hoping to defend their title they won two years ago by beating Spain 1-0 in the title match. Elliott opened the scoring just before the break before netting England's late winner.

Cole was all praise for Elliott's performance, telling Channel 4 (via Metro):

"It is all about Harvey Elliott popping into the pockets. If Lionel Messi had done this, the world would be stopping. He has got this ability and he can do this on such a consistent basis.

"I think he plays football the right way. I’m really excited for him not just for this final but also next year because he’s done a great job at Liverpool, but if he decides to move on I think there are levels for him to go up again. I’d love to see him playing with that kind of passion and happiness every week."

Elliott had a five-goal, three-assist 2024-25 season for the Reds but faces an uncertain future at the club, especially following the arrival of Florian Wirtz this summer.

Lionel Messi bracing up for PSG reunion while Liverpool get ready for new season

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a historic campaign with Inter Miami, who are debuting in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. The 38-year-old has scored once in three games to take the Herons to the knockouts.

Following a goalless draw in their campaign opener against Al Ahly, Messi scored the winner as Javier Mascherano's side downed FC Porto. The Herons were on their way to topping their group, leading Palmeiras 2-0 with 10 minutes left but conceded twice in a high-scoring stalemate.

The result means they finished second and now run into reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday (June 29) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be Messi's first game against the Parisians since leaving them two summers ago on a free transfer to arrive at the Herons.

Meanwhile, Liverpool aren't in action at the ongoing Club World Cup. Instead, they are busy replenishing their squad ahead of the new season after winning the Premier League last campaign under new boss Arne Slot.

