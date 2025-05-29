“If Lionel Messi performs something like this on a stage like this, the world stops" - Joe Cole on Chelsea star's showing in UECL final

Joe Cole has compared Chelsea star Cole Palmer's performance in the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis to Lionel Messi. The former Chelsea forward called Palmer an "absolute genius."

Cole Palmer provided two brilliant assists as Chelsea came back from 1-0 down at half-time to win 4-1 in Wroclaw against Real Betis on Wednesday. He set up Enzo Fernandez for the equalizer in the 65th minute with a beautiful floated cross before laying the ball on a platter for Nicolas Jackson to score the Blues' go-ahead goal five minutes later.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole stated that even at the highest level, Palmer plays like he's playing for fun. He said (via the Premier League website):

"If Lionel Messi performs something like this on a stage like this, the world stops. It's like he's playing in the street or park. It's a privilege to watch this kid play football. He is an absolute genius."

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca also heaped praise on Palmer and stated that the squad needs him. He added that the former Manchester City starlet was always in the right position on the pitch and said:

"We all know he is a top player. We need to help him be in the right position at the right moment. He can decide games with goals and assists."

The Blues became the first club ever to win five different UEFA trophies after securing the Conference League title and have completed the set.

"I was just sick of getting the ball and going backwards and sideways" - Cole Palmer on Chelsea's win over Real Betis

Cole Palmer spoke to TNT Sports after the win over Real Betis and stated that he was tired of playing the ball backwards and sideways on the pitch. He stated that he wanted to make things happen in the final third and said (via One Football):

“I was just sick of getting the ball and going backwards and sideways. I thought ‘when I next get the ball I’m going to go’ and it worked. There was a bit of space chopping and changing and I saw Enzo running, so I just put it over the top.”

Chelsea travel to the United States next month for the FIFA Club World Cup.

