“If he is no longer with us, I have to be ready” - PSG star provides honest reaction amid Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer rumours

PSG defender Danilo Pereira has said that the club need to be prepared if their all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe, a Real Madrid target, leaves this summer.

The 25-year-old is in the final few months of his deal at the Parc des Princes. He has already informed the club hierarchy of his decision to leave at the end of the season. But the striker's next destination remains the subject of speculation, with neither Mbappe or his entourage divulging any details.

Parisians boss Luis Enrqiue recently said that the club must be prepared for life without Mbappe, suggesting that the striker's exit could be imminent. Danilo has also shared his views about Mbappe's likely departure (Get FootballNews France via beIN SPORTS) in a press conference:

"If he is no longer with us, I have to be ready. He is a key player for us, and he will be in whatever team in which he finds himself. It’s life; it’s like that. Some players leave; others arrive. We have to adapt to that."

Interestingly, Mbappe's France teammate Aurelien Tchoameni, who plays for Los Blancos, seemingly hinted (as per Telefoot) that the striker is headed to Real Madrid.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe

Despite staring at an uncertain future at the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of another prolific season.

In 37 games across competitions, he has bagged 38 goals and eight assists. That includes 24 goals and five assists in 24 games in Ligue 1 - where Enrique's side are 12 points clear at the top with eight games remaining.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has also struck seven times and provided three assists in four outings in the Coupe de France, where the Parisians play Rennes in the semifinals.

The Real Madrid target has scored six times in eight games in the UEFA Champions League, where Enrique's side play Barcelona in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash. His other goal this season came in the Trophee des Champions, where PSG beat Toulouse 2-0 earlier this year.