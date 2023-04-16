"If you lose this game it will be almost over" - Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City's game against Arsenal is like a 'final' in PL run in

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side will have to play a final against Arsenal when the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on April 26.

His comments came after City comfortably beat Leicester City 3-1 on Saturday (April 15). John Stones opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Erling Haaland scored a quickfire brace to give the hosts a 3-0 lead by the 25th minute. In doing so, the Norwegian superstar leveled Mohamed Salah's record for the most goals scored (32) in a 38-game Premier League season.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a consolation goal towards the end but Manchester City claimed all three points. The victory took them to 70 points, just three behind the Premier League leaders.

With both Arsenal and City having just eight games left to play this season, the Cityzens will be crowned champions if they win all their remaining fixtures. This would make their clash against the Gunners later this month a "final," according to Guardiola.

The Spaniard was wary of this in his post-match press conference last night. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Win, win, win. Arsenal have done an incredible run so far and I don't think they're going to drop many points. What you have to do is be there. It's important to us winning today for the final that we have against them in the next Premier League game."

"I would say it's a final to play more finals because if you lose this game it will be almost over. It's important to arrive in this position. We spoke a month ago that hopefully we can arrive at Arsenal having the chance to be close to them. We want this opportunity knowing how difficult it will be but before then we have the Champions League semi final and FA Cup semi-final."

Man City will next travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on April 19. They currently hold a 3-0 advantage in the tie.

Who do Manchester City and Arsenal have left to play in their remaining fixtures in the Premier League?

With just eight games left to go in the Premier League for both Arsenal and Manchester City, the title race is likely to go down to the wire. Both sides will play each other once on April 26, but let's take a look and see who else they play.

The defending champions Manchester City face Fulham (A), West Ham (H), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), Brentford (A), and Brighton (A).

Arsenal will take on West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), and Wolves (H).

While the Gunners only have the league to focus on, Manchester City are also competing in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

The Cityzens have a 3-0 advantage going into the second leg of their quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich and will take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals.

