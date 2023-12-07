“If you make a joke out of that, you are ignorant” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp slams reporter after ‘brave’ comment on Reds fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lashed out at Amazon Prime presenter Marcus Buckland for making a joke about the Reds' upcoming Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this weekend. The presenter had jokingly noted how the fixture was a "lunch-time game", to which the tactician reacted angrily.

Recall that Liverpool earned a vital 2-0 victory away from home in the Premier League when they clashed with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane yesterday (December 6). Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai secured the three points for the Reds and ensured they kept their title charge going.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press where he previewed the upcoming clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (December 9). The turning point came up when Marcus Buckland joked about the game being a lunchtime fixture and described it as Klopp's 'favorite kick-off time'.

This didn't go down well with the tactician who has always been vocal about his dislike for early fixtures on Saturdays. The German didn't hold back as he responded to the Amazon Prime presenter over these comments.

"That’s really brave to make a joke about that," Klopp said in quotes conveyed by GOAL. "We go home, I don’t know exactly what time we will get home, we will arrive, maybe 1 am-2 am tonight, and then play again. We have two sessions. It is fine to recover and then we go again."

"Crystal Palace play tonight as well so it is really fine. I realize you don’t understand it as well and you work in football so why should I explain it again? If you make a joke out of that, you are ignorant.”

The presenter then insisted he was not trying to be disrespectful but the Liverpool manager brushed his comment off.

“You were already," he added. "All good, you can say what you want, I cannot say what I want because that would be really different.”

Liverpool will be confident of earning all three points against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Eagles are in a poor run of form at the moment, having failed to win any of their last four games in the English top flight.

Can Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool keep up with high-flying Arsenal in Premier League title race this season?

With Manchester City failing to win any of their last four Premier League games, it looks like Liverpool are the only side who can really stop Arsenal from picking up the title this term. Klopp's side have won three of their last four games in the English top flight.

As it stands, Arsenal leads the race with 36 points from 15 games, two points above the Reds who occupy the second position. Aston Villa are third with 32 points while Manchester City completes the top four with 30 points.

Although the season is still long, the Gunners appear to be the most determined side in the fight for the title. This was evident as they earned a 4-3 victory over Luton Town at the death on Tuesday (December 5).