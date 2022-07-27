"If it makes Liverpool better, then who knows?" - Jamie Carragher makes interesting Darwin Nunez claim with 'unknown quantity' comments 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made an interesting claim over the club's record signing Darwin Nunez's impact at Anfield next season, as per talkSPORT.

Nunez, 23, arrived at Liverpool from Benfica in June in a deal worth up to £85 million making him the Merseysiders' most expensive signing in history.

The Uruguayan had a hugely impressive campaign for Benfica last season, scoring a remarkable 34 goals in 41 appearances for the Primeira Liga side.

Despite this, Carragher believes there is uncertainty over whether Nunez will adapt to life in the Premier League.

Liverpool lost one of their star men, Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich for £28.8 million on July 1.

Jurgen Klopp's side pushed Manchester City all the way to the final day of the Premier League season, with just a point separating the two sides in the end.

Carragher told the sports radio station his expectations for Klopp's side next season and whether they can claim the Premier League title:

"I think that remains to be seen. When you lose someone like Mane, who has been so pivotal for four or five years, and you're bringing in a sort of unknown quantity in Nunez."

Trying to compare how the Reds set-up with Nunez instead of Mane, Carragher continued:

"He looks a top player and has great pedigree — and Liverpool did need to bring the average age of that front-three down. It's difficult to say they look stronger right now, considering how good Mane was, certainly in the second half of last season.

Mane was at the peak of his powers last season with many deeming him to be the Merseysiders' player of the season.

He scored 23 goals in 51 appearances, including a double in the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Manchester City in a 3-2 win that sent his side to the final.

Carragher is excited by Nunez's arrival despite the Anfield giants losing such an important player in Mane, concluding:

"But also I'm really excited to see how they evolve with Nunez. It's interesting to see the change of the dynamics of the team and, if it makes Liverpool better, then who knows?"

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez's price-tag puts huge pressure on his shoulders

Darwin Nunez hit a pre-season second-half double against RB Leipzig

In this day and age, strikers will always likely cost a pretty penny, especially when they have the type of season Darwin Nunez had for Benfica last time out.

The Uruguayan became one of Europe's most sought after strikers and had Liverpool's arch rivals Manchester United interested.

Jurgen Klopp has played down the fee paid to lure Nunez to Anfield but that won't stop the huge weight now on the 23-year-old's shoulders.

His performances will be under the close watch of the media and rival fans.

