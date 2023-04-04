“If it were up to me, Messi would play until he’s 50” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate at Juventus says he doesn’t want Lionel Messi to retire

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammate Matias Soule has expressed his desire to see Lionel Messi continue playing till 50.

Messi, who helped Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is in the twilight of his career. The 35-year-old remains a key player for La Albiceleste and Paris Saint-Germain but has been showing signs of slowing down. His acceleration has taken a natural hit, and he looks quite jaded towards the end of games.

Lionel Messi has not yet expressed his desire to retire, and Soule wishes for that day to never arrive. In an interview with TNT Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate said about Messi (via Infobae):

“If it were up to me, Messi would play until he's 50 and never retire.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Soule never played a competitive game at Juventus but shared the dressing room in the pre-season ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. Ronaldo left for Manchester United towards the end of the 2021 summer transfer window, long before the Argentina U20 star’s senior team debut at Juventus in November.

PSG could sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s compatriot as Lionel Messi’s successor

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG this summer. The Argentina icon, whose PSG contract runs out in June, is yet to greenlight a contract extension. Meanwhile, his former club Barcelona have expressed interest in bringing him back to the Camp Nou, revealing that talks are ongoing between the two parties.

With Messi’s exit looking increasingly likely, PSG have reportedly identified Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva as his potential successor. According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos wants to bring in the playmaker this summer, having kept an eye on him since last year.

The Manchester City ace’s contract expires in June 2025, but he has long been linked with a transfer away from the Etihad. Silva has already experienced playing in Ligue 1, thanks to his time with Monaco, meaning he should not have any trouble settling in.

A four-time Premier League winner with City, Silva has played 291 games for his current employers, netting 52 goals and claiming 56 assists.

