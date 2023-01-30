“If it were up to me, then Messi and Ronaldo" - Iago Aspas says he'd sign PSG and Al-Nassr superstars in January for Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas would sign PSG maestro Lionel Messi and rival Cristiano Ronaldo for his club if it were up to him. The attacker made this known during an interview with DAZN, where he discussed Celta's transfer ambitions for the January transfer window.

The transfer market closes on Tuesday, January 31 and many clubs are speeding up their efforts to seal a couple of deals before the deadline. Celta Vigo are obviously one of the clubs that are still in the market looking for reinforcements.

The Sky Blues have endured a difficult start to the season and recent results have clearly highlighted how much they need to bolster their squad. They have won just five of their 19 games in La Liga so far and are currently battling relegation as they occupy the 16th spot in the table.

During his interview with DAZN (via PSG Talk), Celta striker Iago Aspas talked up potential signings the club could make before the transfer window shuts.

“Well, we’ve got some big rivals coming up, but there are some days left of the transfer market. Maybe we’ll get some reinforcements because we have a very small squad if nobody comes. Well, we have to try to keep going as we are. We’re all together and we’ll take this situation forward,” the Spaniard said.

The Spaniard then went on to joke that he would lure Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Estadio de Balaidos if he were in a position to make such decisions.

“If it were up to me, then Messi and Ronaldo, we sign before the deadline closes. But I know that the club are trying to bring in another teammate to help us, and if someone comes in, then it will be very welcomed," he said.

It is worth noting that Lionel Messi has just five months left on his contract with PSG. According to rumors, the Argentine isn't keen on signing a new deal with PSG, which means he could be on the move once again in the summer.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has just signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr, which will keep him in the Middle East until 2025. It remains to be seen if the Portuguese icon will return to Europe before he finally calls it quits.

Messi versus Ronaldo: Pundit claims Argentine has already settled GOAT debate

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has declared that the PSG superstar has settled the GOAT debate with Cristiano Ronaldo after leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar.

"For me, Messi has already settled the Cristiano Ronaldo debate," he wrote in his DailyStar column.

"I used to be split down the middle but Messi and Maradona possess the most natural talent I have ever seen in my entire life. They were born with it. If Messi wasn't, the coach who taught him in Argentina at six years old is the best coach in history," the former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder added.

