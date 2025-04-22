“If Mikel Arteta saw him, he’d go, ‘That’s my guy’” - Owen Hargreaves suggests Arsenal must sign 21-year-old star to replace Thomas Partey

Former Bayern Munich star Owen Hargreaves has urged Arsenal to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as Thomas Partey's replacement. Partey, whose £200,000-a-week contract expires in two months, is expected to leave the Gunners at the end of this season.

Ad

Adam Wharton joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in 2024 for a reported €21.10 million fee. The 21-year-old Englishman has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent seasons and was also a part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024.

Premier League giants like Manchester United and Chelsea have also shown interest in the youngster, who is currently valued at around €70 million.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel 'Rio Ferdinand Presents,' Owen Hargreaves waxed lyrical about Adam Wharton, saying (via Now Arsenal):

Ad

Trending

“Someone I like is Adam Wharton. He gets in your team. If Mikel Arteta saw him, he’d go, ‘That’s my guy.’ Say if Thomas Partey leaves, Wharton is a player.”

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner added:

“The thing with Adam that’s crazy is his vision. He’s two steps ahead. His reading of the game, his vision, and his touch are almost as good as anyone.”

Ad

Thomas Partey joined Arteta's side in 2020 from Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer price of €50 million. The Ghanaian defensive midfielder has enjoyed a resurgence this season after an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign. However, he has been linked with a return to Diego Simeone's side, with Barcelona also showing interest in the 31-year-old.

Partey recently starred in Arsenal's 5-1 victory (aggregate over two legs) over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. However, due to suspension, he will miss the first leg of the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on April 29.

Ad

Arsenal eyeing a move for Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet: Reports

Athletic de Bilbao v Rangers - UEFA Europa League - Source: Getty

Arsenal are reportedly pushing to sign Athletic Club ace Oihan Sancet in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Spanish midfielder was promoted to the club's senior side in 2020 and has since established himself as one of their mainstays in the midfield.

Ad

Sancet has played 188 games for Athletic Club, registering 42 goals and 18 assists. Additionally, he has won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España with Ernesto Valverde's outfit. This season, he has scored 17 goals and created three more in 31 games across competitions.

According to a report by the Spanish outlet El Nacional, Arsenal sees Oihan Sancet as a potential alternative for Martin Odegaard in the heart of their midfield. Sancet's current contract with Athletic Club expires at the end of the 2031-32 season. Therefore, Athletic Club are expected to demand a steep transfer fee for the Spaniard.

A move to the Emirates Stadium might be lucrative for Sancet as Arsenal are one of the top sides in the Premier League at the moment. They recently defeated Real Madrid to qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and are fighting with Premier League leaders Liverpool for the domestic title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a writer at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has a work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More