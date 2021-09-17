"If they need to, they will” - Fabrizio Romano discusses Liverpool's plans for the January transfer window

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has said Liverpool would only sign players in January if they are in absolute need of doing so.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast (via The Sport Review), Fabrizio Romano said that Liverpool's primary objective is to offer new contracts to their existing stars, including Mohamed Salah. They will only buy a new player if they are in urgent need. Romano said:

“It was important for them to tie down new contracts, and Mo Salah will be one of the topics, but for Liverpool, they don’t like to do panic buys. Last January they had to do it because of injuries. This January they hope not to do anything, but if they need to, they will.”

Liverpool have faced a lot of flak for not making wholesale changes to their squad in the recently concluded transfer window after a poor campaign last season. The only player Liverpool have signed this summer was RB Leipzig's French defender Ibrahima Konate for a fee of £36 million.

However, as mentioned by Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are not interested in panic buys, and tend to use the players they already have at their disposal. Last season, when they had injuries to Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, manager Jurgen Klopp decided to play youngsters Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips.

Instead of signing new players, Liverpool spent their summer offering new long-term contracts to key first-team players, including Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool have made a bright start to the new season

Despite minimal activity in the transfer window, Liverpool have made a promising start to their new campaign, both in the league as well as in Europe.

Liverpool have so far picked up ten points from their opening four Premier League games. Defensively the Reds have looked rock solid since the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. Liverpool have only conceded one goal in the Premier League so far.

Liverpool have also made a great start in the Champions League, beating Serie A giants AC Milan 3-2 at Anfield on the opening day of the continental competition.

Despite conceding twice, the Reds looked sharp in attack and could pose a significant threat in a group comprising FC Porto and Atletico Madrid.

