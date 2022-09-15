“If he has not played before and is not in top form, it is useless” - Didier Deschamps makes honest admission about Paul Pogba ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

France manager Didier Deschamps has told Paul Pogba that he must be fully fit if he wants to make the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The imposing midfielder was a key member of the side that won the 2018 tournament in Russia and even scored in the final against Croatia.

After seven unspectacular seasons at Manchester United, the Frenchman returned to Juventus in the summer on a free transfer. However, Pogba's comeback has been hindered by injury and he is yet to play a game for Juve this season.

According to The Mail, the playmaker is undergoing eight weeks of rehab following surgery and now faces a race against time to be fit for the FIFA World Cup. The report also claims that the earliest he will be fittest is for the Verona game on November 10, less than two weeks before France starts their title defense.

Speaking at a press conference, Les Bleus boss Deschamps insisted that Pogba must be back to full fitness if he wants to play in Qatar. The FIFA World Cup winning coach stated (as per GOAL):

"He will not come just because he is a 'framework'. If he has not played before and is not in top form, it is useless. He himself does not want it."

Pogba has 91 caps for the France national team, scoring 11 times.

Didier Deschamps sees positive side to bizarre Antoine Griezmann situation ahead of FIFA World Cup

Griezmann was arguably France's best player during the most recent edition of football's biggest international tournament as he scored four goals. However, concerns are starting to grow regarding his unique situation at Atletico Madrid.

As per Barca Universal, the Spanish giants are refusing to play the Frenchman for more than 30 minutes per match so they can avoid paying Barcelona a €40 million clause in their loan contract.

Deschamps is unconcerned by one of his star players' lack of game time, as he proclaimed:

“It’s a situation that you all know. I don’t want to go into the situation that he is experiencing with his club. He will be less tired."

The manager added:

“He is still a decisive player in his club and obviously he aspires to play more, he plays 30 minutes. It could be a good time for him to play more minutes with us."

