“If he plays 90 minutes every game, he will score goals" - Pep Guardiola names Manchester City star who can efficiently replace Erling Haaland if he gets injured

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named Julian Alvarez as the player who could effectively replace Erling Haaland in his absence.

Haaland is doubtful for the Cityzens' Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday, October 29.

The Norwegian was replaced at half-time in their UEFA Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City drew the game 0-0 on October 25.

Guardiola has claimed that the striker feels better now (as per talkSPORT) and his fitness will be assessed ahead of the clash.

Haaland has scored 22 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

However, the Spaniard has insisted that he has a more than capable striker in Alvarez to deputize for the Norwegian if he fails to feature against Leicester.

He has also insisted that the Argentina international will score more goals if he gets playing time on a weekly basis. The Manchester City boss said in his press conference, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“Normally if Erling [Haaland] is not ready then Julian [Alvarez] is the first option. He can play as a false nine but I think this is not going to happen. When Erling is not ready then Julian is the first option."

He added:

“If he plays 90 minutes every game, he will score goals. Maybe not like Erling, but he will score goals.”

Alvarez signed for the Cityzens in January from River Plate but joined the Sky Blues this summer following a six-month loan with the Argentine side.

He scored on his debut for Manchester City in the 3-1 Community Shield defeat to Liverpool in July.

The Argentine has scored twice in the Premier League so far, with both his strikes coming in the Cityzens' 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in August.

Alvarez has started just four games across all competitions this season but has impressed despite not getting enough minutes on the pitch.

He has been used by Guardiola across the frontline and looks like a solid player in the making.

Manchester City could miss out on target with Real Madrid interested due to the presence of Erling Haaland

Manchester City could miss out on Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in the Brazilian sensation.

The 16-year-old is wanted by the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but Real Madrid are currently leading the race.

Real Madrid have already hosted the teenager's parents at the Santiago Bernabeu as they are desperate to sign the Palmeiras wonderkid.

It is understood that Endrick is not keen on a move to the Etihad due to Haaland's presence as the Norwegian is undroppable.

The Brazilian forward has scored eight goals in 11 matches for Palmeiras in all competitions this season.

