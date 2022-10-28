Real Madrid set to launch bid for Manchester City and Chelsea target - Reports

Real Madrid are ready to join the chase for Chelsea target Endrick. The 16-year-old Palmeiras forward has made several headlines back in Brazil.

Madrid and Chelsea are not the only two clubs interested in the player, with Paris Saint-Germain having reportedly already prepared a €20m offer for Endrick, as per Marca. It is, however, only half of what Palmeiras expect for their teenage prodigy.

Madrid are said to be keen not to allow PSG to race ahead and have already hosted the teenager's parents at their stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are said to be also reportedly tracking the player's development back in South America.

With PSG seemingly racing ahead with a prepared offer, Real Madrid are now apparently keen to match the effort by making a proposal of their own.

Their are also other logistics to be kept in mind, such as the player's age, which will make him ineligible to play for Los Blancos until 2024. Besides the aforementioned three clubs, English giants Manchester City are also keen to sign Endrick, as per the same report.

GOAL @goal Endrick hit Erling Haaland's celebration after becoming the youngest goalscorer in Palmeiras' history 🥶 Endrick hit Erling Haaland's celebration after becoming the youngest goalscorer in Palmeiras' history 🥶 https://t.co/XnBJCyrRTo

However, City could struggle to convince Endrick as the player's entourage have no intention of signing for a club where Erling Haaland is leading the line. The reason behind this is that the young Norwegian striker is undroppable and that might affect Endrick's game time, should he join the same club.

Chelsea are the other party interested, with The Sun reporting that the Blues are eager to bring in the teenager. They have also kept tabs on the player's development back in South America.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Endrick



Top European clubs are fighting to sign him. €60m release clause into his conteact.



Born in July 2006 (!).



Endrick, remember the name. 16 years, 3 months, 4 days. Endrick becomes the youngest player in the history of Palmeiras to score a goal with the first teamTop European clubs are fighting to sign him. €60m release clause into his conteact.Born in July 2006 (!).Endrick, remember the name. 16 years, 3 months, 4 days. Endrick becomes the youngest player in the history of Palmeiras to score a goal with the first team ⭐️🇧🇷 #EndrickTop European clubs are fighting to sign him. €60m release clause into his conteact.Born in July 2006 (!).Endrick, remember the name. https://t.co/zX8qGge1lb

Endrick has registered five goals in four games for the U-17 team at Palmeiras. He has also scored six goals in seven matches for their U-20 team. The talented teenager has now played for the senior team as well, making four substitute appearances so far.

Real Madrid and Chelsea have another transfer market battle

Chelsea and Real Madrid are also preparing to clash over another Brazilian. Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is said to be attracting interest from both clubs, as per Evening Standard (via Football London).

The 24-year-old midfielder has been influential for the Magpies, garnering interest from both clubs.

Poll : 0 votes