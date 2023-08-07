“If he plays well, that’s all that seems to matter to him” – Richard Keys label Liverpool superstar as ‘selfish’ 

English sports presenter Richard Keys has labelled Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk as 'selfish', claiming that he only cares about his own performances.

The centre-back has transformed the Reds' previously leaky backline since his €84.65 million transfer from Southampton in January 2018. He has won every major trophy with Liverpool, making 222 appearances across competitions.

Van Dijk (32) was among many Reds players who failed to impress last season as the team finished fifth in the league and failed to win any silverware. He has since been named captain of the team after Jordan Henderson's surprise summer transfer to Al-Ettifaq.

Keys, though, doesn't believe that the Netherlands superstar is a leader. Talking about the prospect of the Merseyside giants challenging for the title, he wrote on richardajkeys.com:

"I don’t think Liverpool have got a challenge in them either. The re-build was necessary, but I don’t see leaders in the team anymore. Van Dijk isn’t a leader.

"He’s too quiet - and selfish. If he plays well, that’s all that seems to matter to him. And he didn’t play well often enough last season. I thought he was way off."

The rebuild at Anfield, so far, includes the exits of James Milner, Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino. The Reds have only signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to make up for the midfield exodus.

Van Dijk's credentials as one of the world's best defenders have strengthened in recent seasons. However, the last campaign indicated that the 2019 Ballon d'Or runner-up has chinks in his armor.

Van Dijk says he will ask for help if needed as Liverpool's captain

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he won't feel shy to ask for advice whenever necessary.

Jordan Henderson (33) captained the Reds for eight years after Steven Gerrard's exit in 2015 while James Milner (37) was the team's vice-captain. Henderson will play under Steven Gerrard in Al-Ettifaq while Milner has joined Brighton & Hove Albion.

In his first interview after being confirmed the club's new captain, Van Dijk told the Liverpool website:

"I will never feel too big to ask questions or ask for help whenever it's needed. Obviously I still have the full confidence in myself that I'm ready for the job, and hopefully we can get a very successful season.

"Some things are going to be new for me because of how big the football club is, but I'm looking forward to it."

Van Dijk is expected to start and don the armband in his team's Premier League opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13). Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the captain whenever the former Southampton centre-back is unavailable.