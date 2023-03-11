"If PSG want to win the Champions League" - Pundit blasts Messi and Mbappe before telling Ligue1 club to change manager

Danny Mills has told Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that a managerial change is needed to win the UEFA Champions League, even if they have both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The former footballer believes Christophe Galtier cannot handle the big players at the club right now.

PSG's dream of winning the UEFA Champions League this season came to a crashing end on Wednesday night. They were beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich in the second leg, who took the tie 3-0 and sealed their place in the quarterfinals.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Mills claimed that PSG needed a manager who could control the dressing room. He suggested they move for Diego Simeone or Jose Mourinho and said:

"If PSG want to win the Champions League, there are two managers out there that they have to go for. One is Diego Simeone, because I think if you give him the tools for the job defensively they'll be so good. The attacking talent that they have got you can almost say 'you know what, go do what you need to do'."

He added:

"And the other is Jose Mourinho, because he will build the team for two seasons and he will put together one of the greatest teams ever. He will make them incredibly difficult to beat and he is a winner, simple as that. It will fall apart after two years, maybe three, but there are not that many managers out there that can manage the expectation, the egos of the players, all those types of things."

Danny Mills blasts Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Danny Mills was furious with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after PSG's loss to Bayern Munich. He claimed that both stars were disappointing in the match, and the German side's team performance helped them win.

He added on talkSPORT:

"Bayern have controlled this, there has been no urgency from PSG at all. Messi, disappointing. Mbappe, disappointing. Not really seen them. Bayern, exceptional team performance. No superstars, no outstanding performances, everybody has been eight out of ten."

PSG are back in Ligue1 action on Saturday when they travel to face Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Blé.

