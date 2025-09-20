“If he says no, he will not be in national team!” - Chelsea star reacts to Pedro Neto picking Cristiano Ronaldo strike as best Champions League goal

Chelsea defender mocked teammate Pedro Neto, saying that the Portuguese would not make it to the national team if he did not pick Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Juventus as the best in UEFA Champions League history.

Chelsea were in Germany this week for the UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. The club have been posting behind-the-scenes content during their travel, and the topic this week was the best goal in the UEFA Champions League.

Pedro Neto picked Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick against Juventus in 2018 when asked on his way to the training ground. Gusto was asked the same question on the flight, and the Frenchman went with Zidane's volley against Bayer Leverkusen in 2002.

The defender then joked that Neto has to pick Ronaldo's goal as the best, or else he would not get called up for the national team. He said:

"Best Champions League goal? I said Zinedine Zidane against Bayer Leverkusen. Volley. Pedro [Neto] said 'Cristiano Ronaldo vs Juventus'. because if he says no, he will not be in national team!"

Meanwhile, new Chelsea signing Alejandro Garnacho named Cristiano Ronaldo's free kick against Arsenal from 40 yards out in 2009 as his pick. Estevao Willian and Robert Sanchez picked Kai Havertz's winner in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, while Romeo Lavia went with Didier Drogba's header in 2012.

Chelsea star Pedro Neto named Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto spoke to the 1 Para 1 podcast in 2024 and admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo is his role model. The former Wolverhampton striker revealed that he has been following the Portuguese superstar since he was a teenager and has been trying to follow every aspect of the Al-Nassr captain's life. He said:

"When I was a kid I watched his interviews with my parents, with my sisters. Just the fact of the way he speaks, the way of being the best, that you always have to think that you are the better because, if you don't believe in yourself, no one else will. And I took that very literally. The way he thinks, and the way he works, I think it’s a model to follow. It’s the ultimate model."

Ronaldo has played alongside Chelsea star Pedro Neto in 15 matches for the national team. The two have combined for just two goals, with each scoring once. The Portuguese duo have faced off on the pitch once, when Lazio faced Juventus in the 2018/19 season.

