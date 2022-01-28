“If they were to sign him… wow!” – Darren Bent claims Chelsea switch could make Manchester United man look like ‘completely different player’ 

Darren Bent has surprisingly urged Chelsea to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The former England striker believes the Frenchman could do wonders playing alongside N'Golo Kante and help take the Blues' midfield to the next level.

Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to sign a midfielder this month but are yet to strike a deal. They are chasing Monaco's Aurélien Tchouaméni and also have West Ham's Declan Rice as a target for the summer.

Bent was on talkSPORT on Friday when he urged Thomas Tuchel to make a move for Pogba. He added that the Manchester United star is a 'different player' when paired with Kante and should be a target for the club.

"When Paul Pogba plays alongside Kante he looks like a completely different player, if they [Chelsea] were to sign him…wow," Bent said.

Manchester United urged to swap Kante and Pogba with Chelsea

While Bent has urged the Champions of Europe to sign Pogba, former QPR and Blackpool manager Ian Holloway wants the club to swap the two players.

He claimed the move would help the Red Devils get some much-needed solidity in midfield.

"If it were me, I'd be going for Kante. He would make their team. I'm sure Chelsea wouldn't sell him to Manchester United, but in an ideal world. Funnily enough, I'd swap him with Pogba. I'd take the money out of whatever I can get for him, and buy Kante. [I'd] put him with Fred, maybe, and McTominay. Then you can have the wonderful play going forward, and be a little bit tighter in that defensive area. But they need to dominate the ball a bit more, which is why I'm saying about Kante. I would drive [Pogba] somewhere myself, and I would stop making excuses for him not wanting to play for Manchester United," Ian Holloway said.

The Blues were interested in signing Paul Pogba when he was at Juventus but failed to agree a deal with the Turin side. Jose Mourinho was looking to bring him to Stamford Bridge and eventually worked with the Frenchman when he was appointed Manchester United manager in 2016.

As for N'Golo Kante, the midfielder's contract expires in 2023, but he will likely pen a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

