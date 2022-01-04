"If somebody did that on the street, you’ll be in jail” - Noel Whelan slams Sadio Mane for challenge on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Noel Whelan has declared that Sadio Mane would be 'in jail' after he elbowed Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta in the face during Sunday's game. The former Leeds striker told Football Insider that the 29-year-old forward should have seen red for his 'aggressive' challenge on the Chelsea defender.

Whelan believes the Senegalese forward was 'nowhere near the ball' and called on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to step up its efforts in such matters. He said:

“I think if somebody did that on the street, you’ll be in jail. I don’t care if it’s six seconds in or 60 minutes in. It’s aggressive, it’s violent conduct, and it endangered Azpilicueta."

He added:

“It should’ve been dealt with straight away. In big games, sometimes you can get pumped up too much and I think that’s the case with Mane there. He’s gone up for the header, nowhere near the ball – it’s dangerous play, it’s a red card. I’m stunned by VAR, it has got to help the referee there.”

Azpilicueta was fouled by Mane in the opening six seconds of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The forward got away with just a yellow card and would go on to score the opening goal for Liverpool, adding insult to injury.

Liverpool have struggled to keep up with Manchester City this season and Sadio Mane has been far from his best. The Senegalese forward has just nine goals and one assist in 20 Premier League games this season, a far cry from his usual return. The Reds find themselves in third place, 11 points behind Manchester City after 20 games played.

Chelsea have also struggled to keep up with the Cityzens, currently sitting 10 points behind the table-toppers. With a hard-fought draw on both sides, Chelsea and Liverpool have done little to reduce the gap on the reigning Premier League champions.

It's a clear red: Chelsea's Azpilicueta slams referee after Liverpool game

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - FA Cup Fifth Round

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken about the incident involving Sadio Mane during the recent match-up against Liverpool. The star went to the ground after Mane's reckless foul but referee Anthony Taylor only showed the Senegalese star a yellow card.

Azpilicueta slammed the referee, insisting it was a clear red card. After the match, he said:

"It’s a clear red, I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game and the first actions, it’s a clear red. He doesn’t want to challenge, he doesn’t want to see the ball, he just wants to hit with the elbow. Honestly, I don’t understand it."

He added:

“The other day we had two penalties where VAR didn’t come, today, the first action is a clear red card. Of course, we are getting these decisions against us that of course could change the way of the game."

The Chelsea captain also slammed the Premier League officiating system, calling out the lack of action. He said:

“I can understand we are promoting 50/50 challenges in the Premier League but sometimes we have seen joke penalties and sometimes. We see real dangerous actions and we don’t take action. Then it becomes the opposite – I don’t know what happens. We don’t have consistency even in the same game or through the season. It is disappointing.”

