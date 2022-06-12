"If he stays at Chelsea" - Belgium manager Roberto Martinez comments on Romelu Lukaku's future 

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has opened up on the future of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The West London club shattered their club-record transfer fee to bring the Belgian international back to the club last summer in a deal worth £97.5 million from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

However, the move has not gone according to plan for both the club as well as for the Belgian striker.

According to The Mirror, the Blues have decided to sanction their club-record signing a loan move away from the club, with Inter exploring the possibility of taking him back.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has claimed that he is more than relaxed regarding the future of his superstar attacker.

Martinez has revealed that Lukaku will carefully decide on his next move and the same goes for the Blues. He told Rte:

"In Belgium we are quite relaxed with Romelu's situation."

"I know it is a big topic, but at the moment he is trying to recover from the injury and that's the only thing he has in his mind. If he stays at Chelsea it'll be for the right reasons."

"If he's moving away it will be because everyone agrees to it. Romelu is a player I know very well. I managed him at club level [at Everton] at a very young age."

Martinez has insisted that the Chelsea attacker is very clear on what he wants and believes that he will make the right choice. He added:

"He was 19 and had a very different position than he has now. Now he's a player who's very mature and very clear what he wants."

"He wants to be important and enjoy his football. I'm sure the decision in the summer will be the right one."

Romelu Lukaku had a season to forget at Chelsea

Expectations were massive from Lukaku as Chelsea stumped up a club-record transfer fee to bring the Belgian back to the club last summer.

However, the former Manchester United attacker did not manage to carry his goalscoring form to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan.

Lukaku managed to find the back of the net just 15 times in 44 games across all competitions for the Blues.

His controversial interview with Sky Italia in December has not helped his cause either as Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea faithful were all infuriated by what he said.

