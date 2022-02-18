“If that’s happening, how do you continue to put in the performances to get the top-four?” – Ian Wright names major concern about Manchester United

Arsenal legend Ian Wright questioned Manchester United’s ability to stay in the hunt for a top-four spot amidst rumors of infighting at the club.

The top three spots in the EPL are all but accounted for, with Manchester City seemingly running away with the title again. Liverpool and Chelsea are both still on the hunt, with as many as five clubs vying for the final Champions League spot. Apart from Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all in the race.

Ian Wright believes that Arsenal will be able to use their three games in hand over Manchester United and pip them to the fourth spot.

He expressed concern over the attacking quality that the Red Devils possess but backed the Gunners regardless:

I think we [Arsenal] are going to do it. They need four points from their games in hand. Can Arsenal recognise that this is it now? This is the season. Whatever you say about United, they have the firepower and players and they will start to take their chances and click. That’s what worries me about United.”

He added:

“But there’s something happening at the club with the in-fighting. If that’s happening, how do you continue to put in the performances to get the top-four? Southampton could have beaten them [on Saturday].”

Ian Wright backs Arsenal to finish fourth in EPL above Manchester United

Speaking on the Ringer FC podcast, Ian Wright claimed that he would initially have been happy with Mikel Arteta’s side finishing sixth:

“I said at the start of the season, if we could get sixth, I would be so happy and I think Mikel Arteta would be where he should be, in and around sixth-place, and then you start to progress from there.”

He added:

“When you look at how everyone is doing at the moment, everyone is playing each other. If Arsenal can win games like the Wolves one, I’ll be happy with that.”

However, what Arsenal have over Manchester United is a settled squad and a long-term manager who is backed to lead them into a new era. The Red Devils have a lot of quality but have not been able to produce victories regularly.

This is something the Gunners can use, especially considering they have three games in hand over United.

The Red Devils are set to enter a period of difficult fixtures, and Arsenal can be expected to get multiple chances to overtake them in the coming weeks.

