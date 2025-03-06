"If they think it's a good moment to do this, I can understand" – Chelsea star makes feelings clear on fans protesting against club owners

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella has opened up on the Blues fans staging a protest against the club's owners ahead of their 4-0 Premier League win over Southampton.

Last month, a group of Blues supporters organised a protest against the team's co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. They voiced their frustration over the lack of success at their club despite splashing more than £1 billion since May 2022.

Prior to Chelsea's UEFA Conference League last-16 first leg encounter at Danish side Copenhagen this Thursday (March 6), Cucurella was asked to opine on the recent fan protests. He replied (h/t Absolute Chelsea):

"I can understand. The fans can show their feelings. If they think it's a good moment to do this, I can understand. We show in the games that Chelsea are a top club, to fight for things. The most important thing is that we can show we have a lot of energy, we want to win and defend this badge in the best way."

Cucurella, who left Brighton & Hove Albion to join the Blues in 2022, said:

"It's part of football, we understand the fans who support us. We can understand their frustrations but it's a long project. We're in a good way. Hopefully we can win something this season."

The Stamford Bridge side, who last won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022, are fifth in the 2024-25 Premier League standings. They are on 46 points from 27 league games and have been eliminated from both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Chelsea boss lavishes praise on Copenhagen

At a pre-match press conference, Blues head coach Enzo Maresca said that Copenhagen are more than capable to threaten his club this week. He said (h/t Absolute Chelsea):

"They are a very good team. They are great in their league, also in the Conference. They have a good manager. It will be a tough game... very clear what they try to do on the ball especially but also off the ball. They are already a long time together."

Maresca, who won the EFL Championship trophy last campaign, added:

"I was here three years ago with Manchester City [at Parken Stadium]. I know the environment, the players, the manager. It's nice to watch them. As I said, the team play nice football. They want to always control the game. I watched their Conference games and the games in the league. They don't change the way they want to play, the style. A clear idea."

Copenhagen, who are atop the Superliga standings now, finished 18th in the UEFA Conference League league phase table with eight points from six outings. They beat Bundesliga club Heidenheim 4-3 on aggregate in the play-off stage.

The Blues have won all six of their continental games so far this season.

