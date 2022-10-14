"If you want to destroy a team" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe or Manchester City striker Erling Haaland? Patrice Evra gives his view on the debate

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland are two players who are currently dividing the opinions of football lovers across the globe with their incredible exploits in front of goal.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has joined a host of other footballing figures in expressing their views about the two forwards.

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer. So far this season, the Norwegian has bagged 15 goals and three assists in nine matches in the English top-flight. He has also bagged five goals in three UEFA Champions League games.

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, has enjoyed a prolific start to the season. He has 12 goals from 13 appearances for PSG across all competitions so far. This includes eight goals in nine Ligue 1 matches, as well as four goals in as many games in the Champions League.

The PSG forward has been linked with a move away from France in recent days after rumors emerged that he's looking to leave the Parc des Princes in January. Patrice Evra believes that the Frenchman won't have any problems settling down in the English top-flight if he ends up making the move:

"I remember when we would meet up with the national team, the players' dreams were to play in the Premier League and maybe Mbappe has the same feeling. I don't think he'd struggle and he'd adapt fast, he's got everything. It's not the same Premier League when I started and struggled early on."

Expressing his take on the Erling Haaland versus Kylian Mbappe debate, Evra said that the PSG superstar will win many hearts in England, even though he may not score as many goals as his counterpart.

"I think it's easier to adapt," Evra said. "I don't think he'd score as many goals as Haaland, but he would be the idol of every fan. People will love him and the way he destroys players one v one, he would score goals too. Mbappe can play anywhere.

"If you want to destroy a team, you pick Haaland. But if you want to see a good game and a great player that can play anywhere and score goals too, you pick Mbappe."

What's next for Kylian Mbappe and PSG?

There's uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes will remain the subject of speculation until he sorts it out in the winter transfer window. For now, he's still a PSG player, and the club will be looking up to him to continue providing answers in front of goal.

Up next, the Parisians will take on Olympic Marseille in a highly anticipated Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday (16 October). They will then lock horns with Ajacio in the French top-flight on Friday (22 October), before returning to Champions League action on 25 October with a clash against Maccabi Haifa.

