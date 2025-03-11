"If he wants to be a Ballon d’Or winner, he can’t play like he did last Wednesday" - Liverpool icon unhappy with Mohamed Salah's recent performances

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has said that Mohamed Salah needs to play better than he did against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg last week.

The Reds won the Parc des Princes contest 1-0, thanks to a late Harvey Elliott winner, despite Salah enduring an underwhelming outing. Ahead of the two teams' return leg at Anfield on Tuesday (March 11), Aldridge said that Salah needs better performances than the aforementioned one to win the Ballon d'Or.

On the Bllood Red Podcast (as per TBR), Aldridge said about Salah's chances of bagging the coveted individual honour:

“Do you know we talk about Salah? Because we’re talking having a pint after the game, as I do normally, to celebrate. I was very critical of Mo the last two games.

“Now, if he wants to be a Ballon d’Or winner, which I’d love him to get, he can’t play like he did last Wednesday. You know, he was just nothing, nothing more, nothing. He didn’t win one challenge. He was really poor.”

Salah netted two penalties as the Reds returned to winning ways with a 3-1 Premier League home win over Southampton at the weekend, going 15 points clear at the top, having played a game more. Nevertheless, Aldridge wasn't pleased with the Egyptian's overall performance.

What's next for Mohamed Salah's Liverpool after PSG clash?

Liverpool FC attacker Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is in the midst of a fabulous season for Liverpool, bagging 32 goals and 22 assists in 41 games across competitions. That includes 27 strikes and 17 assists in the Premier League.

Following their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash with PSG in midweek, Arne Slot's side return to domestic duty at the weekend. They take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (March 16).

In the league front, the Reds are seeking a second title in six years since their maiden triumph in the Premier League era under Jurgen Klopp in the COVID-19-impacted 2019-20 campaign.

