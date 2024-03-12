“If you win 3 titles in one year, then he can speak” - Manchester City star hits back at Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji slammed Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's comments about the Cityzens' treble-winning season.

Last season, City became only the second English team in history to win the treble, after securing the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and the FA Cup. However, the Reds right-back is of the opinion that his club's trophies in the recent past mean more to the fans as compared to Manchester City's triumphs.

In the last six years, the Merseysiders have won the Champions League and Premier League once each. Speaking about this, Alexander-Arnold said (via GOAL):

"Looking back on this era, although they've won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we've done it, probably means more to our fans."

In response, Akanji, who was a part of that treble-winning team, replied, via Yahoo Sports (h/t @FabrizioRomano):

"Alexander-Arnold’s words? I don’t know why he said it. He didn’t even play. He can’t tell because he didn’t win it. That’s all I have to say. If you win three titles in one year, or five which we did, then he can speak."

Expand Tweet

The Cityzens have won five of the last six English top-flight titles on offer and could secure a sixth under Pep Guardiola this season. They're third in the league standings — a point behind second-placed Liverpool and leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City are also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Richard Keys slams Pep Guardiola for post-match interview at Liverpool

Pep Guardiola

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday (March 10). Although John Stones provided his side with a 23rd-minute lead, the Cityzens were barely to be seen after the halfway mark.

Alexis Mac Allister equalized from the spot (50'), after which it was all one-way traffic. However, Manchester City managed to get away with a point on the night. Their troubles wouldn't end on the pitch as beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys was unhappy with Pep Guardiola's post-match interview with his channel.

Keys wrote on his blog richardajkeys.com (via Mirror):

"What is it with this guy? Guardiola was just plain rude [to] our reporter - the excellent Andy Kerr. If I’d been Kerr I’d have shut the interview down and walked away. And I told him as much afterwards.

"Guardiola was a disgrace. He couldn’t be bothered. He offered nothing - just one-word answers and a daft smile. He looked at Kerr like he was a piece of s*** on his shoe.

"He did the same last week. In fact - he does the same most weeks. I’m told he was just as dismissive to my mate Jan Fjortoft, but I haven’t spoken to Jan so I’m not certain. Guardiola only talks to journos because he’s contracted to do so."

Manchester City host Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium for their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday (March 16). Meanwhile, Liverpool face rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford the following day in their FA Cup last-eight match.