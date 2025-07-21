"If he were to win it, it wouldn't be a gift" - Youssef Chippo picks 2025 Ballon d'Or winner

Former Morocco midfielder Youssef Chippo has claimed that it would be 'logical' for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Fans and media have named the 26-year-old in the list of contenders for the coveted award after his stellar 2024-25 campaign.Hakimi is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football at the moment. His scorching pace, skilful dribbling, pinpoint crossing, physicality, positioning, and intense work-rate have caught everyone's attention.In the 2024-25 campaign, he played a crucial role in helping PSG win the domestic treble - the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophee des Champions. They also won the UEFA Champions League and reached the FIFA Club World Cup final. He racked up 15 goals and 18 assists in 68 appearances for club and country - an incredible return for a full-back.Chippo, who made 62 appearances for Morocco between 1996 and 2006 and played for Coventry City in the Premier League, lavished great praise on Hakimi. In an interview with news outlet Le360, he asserted that his countryman is the frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, saying (via Morocco World News):&quot;And if he (Hakimi) were to win it, it wouldn’t be a gift, it would be a logical reward. He was consistent, decisive, and always stepped up... (he maintained a) very high level of performance from the first match to last.&quot;Other contenders for the 2025 Ballon d'Or include Hakimi's PSG teammates Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.&quot;His evolution has been exceptional&quot; - Former Morocco manager claims Achraf Hakimi deserves 2025 Ballon d'Or titleFormer Morocco head coach Herve Renard claimed that superstar full-back Achraf Hakimi is 'the best player' in Africa. The Frenchman asserted that his former protege deserves to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or title.Hakimi's stupendous season ended in a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final. However, many have still labelled him a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or. The latest addition to that list is Renard, who coached the 26-year-old between 2016 and 2019.Speaking to Morocco Worldwide News, the 56-year-old tactician said (via TNT Sports):&quot;He is one of the best players in the world today. For me, he is the Ballon d’Or of this season because he has been exceptional, consistent, and decisive in all his performances. His evolution has been exceptional.&quot;&quot;From Dortmund to Inter Milan, then to Paris Saint-Germain, he has only joined great clubs, which fully reflects his talent. Today, Achraf Hakimi is the best player on the continent. And given his young age, he is far from done adding to his list of achievements,&quot; Renard added.The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held on September 22, 2025, at the Théâtre du Chatalet in Paris.