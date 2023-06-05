Ilkay Gundogan’s agent breaks silence on Manchester City star’s future amid Barcelona links

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan's agent has played down claims that the German is set to sign a new deal with the club amid interest from Barcelona.

Gundogan's future is up in the air as his contract with City is set to expire at the end of this month. The veteran midfielder scored a memorable double as his side beat Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup on Saturday (June 3).

The Sun reports that the 32-year-old is set to sign a new deal with Manchester City. However, Gundogan's agent Ilhan has denied such claims stating that no agreement has been found with the Premier League and FA Cup champions. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Nothing has been agreed with City… or any other club for Gündogan, recent news are not true. Ilkay is only focused on Champions League final as things stand."

There has also been speculation about a potential move for Gundogan to Barcelona this summer. Recent reports claim that the Blaugrana have convinced the German to join the La Liga giants this summer. They are reportedly offering the midfielder a three-year contract to make the switch to Camp Nou.

However, Ilhan's comments play down talk that Gundogan has made a decision regarding his future. His sole focus at the moment is on helping Manchester City become treble winners. They face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

City boss Guardiola did hint that the club were working towards securing a new deal for their captain. He stated after the FA Cup final win over Manchester United (via Hayters TV):

"As a player, he’s exceptional. Hopefully, we can finish in a good way. Txiki [Begiristain, City’s director of football] is working and hopefully, we can do it, because this season (what) he has done is exceptional."

Gundogan has been a standout performer for the Cityzens this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 50 games across competitions. He is asserting himself as a City legend.

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte admits frustration with lack of game time amid Barcelona speculation

Laporte has been linked with Barcelona.

Aymeric Laporte has spoken about the lack of first-team minutes he has received this season for Manchester City. The Spanish defender has found himself as a backup option to Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, and John Stones throughout the campaign.

The 29-year-old has made 24 appearances across competitions, helping City keep 11 clean sheets. He came on in the 90+4th minute of his side's FA Cup final triumph over their neighbors.

Laporte has admitted that he has lacked game time in comparison with other seasons. However, the Spaniard insists that the success of the team is most important (via Manchester Evening News):

"Personally, much less than other seasons. It’s true that I’ve played a bit less but the most important thing is the team, the points, the matches and the trophies."

There has been speculation about Laporte's future with reports claiming that he wants to join Barcelona. He has two years left on his contract at the Eithad but has fallen down the pecking order.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes