Ilkay Gundogan sends emotional message to Manchester City fans after joining Barcelona

Midfielder Ilkay Gundugan has posted an emotional video recollecting his time at Manchester City after his move to Barcelona. The German ended his seven-year stay at the Etihad and thanked the fans in his farewell post.

Barcelona snapped up Gundogan on a free transfer and announced him as their new player on Monday, June 26. The midfielder has penned a deal until 2025 with the option of another season.

Taking to social media soon after the move was announced, Gundogan stated that he would always remain a blue, but it was time for a new chapter. He thanked the fans and the club for helping him realize all his dreams.

His post read:

"After 7 years a wonderful time ends. You made me realize all my dreams. 🏆💯 I will carry you forever in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue! Thank you @ManCity! 💙🫶🏼"

Gundogan was the club captain last season as Manchester City won the European treble.

Ilkay Gundogan's letter to Manchester City fans after Barcelona move

Ilkay Gundogan wrote a letter to the fans on Players' Tribune after sealing his move to Barcelona. He stated that goodbyes were never easy and it was hard for him to break the news to his teammates in the group chat.

He wrote:

"When I first arrived here, I was a young man with no kids and a lot of dreams. It's hard for me to even believe, but I am leaving seven years later as a father who has fulfilled every single dream that he ever had. Today is bittersweet. Goodbyes are never easy, but it's even harder with this team. When I had to break the news to the boys that I was leaving in our group chat, I was very emotional. I will miss all of them, honestly."

The former Manchester City star continued:

"But I am happy to say that I'm leaving here as a champion, and I have nothing but love for the club in my heart. How many footballers can say goodbye as the captain of a treble team? It's amazing what we achieved. Five Premier League titles in my seven years here. Two FA Cups. The Champions League. The treble. But those are just trophies. The thing that I will remember the most is the feeling inside the squad, especially this season. I've never experienced something like it in football."

Manchester City are close to completing their move to sign Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea as Gundogan's replacement, as per ESPN. The Croatian will join in a £30 million move, but the official announcement is yet to be made by both clubs.

