“Imagine if this is the Kylian Mbappe announcement” - Fans all say the same thing as Real Madrid drop teasing social media video

Real Madrid have dropped a teaser on their social media account that has fans convinced that it could be to finally announce Kylian Mbappe's capture.

The 20-second video released on their X (formerly Twitter) account shows a desk with a laptop sitting in the middle of the Santiago Bernabeu. The illustrious stadium's floodlights beam down and an individual then types the word 'New' before the date '02.02.2024' (tomorrow) is displayed.

It's a mysterious teaser that has fans second-guessing what it could be regarding. Many predict it could be to announce the signing of Paris Saint-Germain frontman Mbappe.

The La Liga giants have long been linked with Kylian Mbappe in what has become a neverending transfer saga. It appeared the Paris Saint-Germain superstar was joining Los Blancos back in 2022 when his prior contract was expiring.

However, Mbappe stunned the football world by signing a new two-year deal at the Parc des Princes. Madrid were infuriated as they missed out on the 25-year-old who has been one of Europe's greatest forwards.

That said, Real Madrid's interest in Mbappe never subsided and they are back on the hunt for the France captain again. His contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season and many anticipate a move to the Bernabeu.

Marca's Jose Felix Diaz reports that Mbappe will announce he is not renewing his deal with PSG in February. That's intriguing timing given the teaser dropped on Los Merengues' social media.

One fan gave an intriguing response:

"Imagine if this is the Kylian Mbappe announcement."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Real Madrid's teaser:

Real Madrid are reportedly discussing boasting Kylian Mbappe in their star-studded squad

Carlo Ancelotti already has a glittering array of talent in his squad.

Felix also reports that the Real Madrid hierarchy are talking about having Kylian Mbappe on the same team as several of their superstars. Those include Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo.

It's a tantalizing proposition to have PSG's protagonist in such a strong squad. He's been in red-hot form throughout his time in the French capital including this season.

Mbappe has posted 28 goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions this season. He's unsurprisingly Ligue 1's top scorer with 19 goals in 18 games, on his way to winning the Golden Boot for the sixth time in his career.

The former AS Monaco youngster is viewed as Karim Benzema's long-term replacement. The Madrid icon left the Bernabeu last summer and joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad.