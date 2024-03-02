“Imagine if it was Messi or Neymar” “Disrespect at highest level” - Fans left shocked by Kylian Mbappe’s response to being subbed at half-time by PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played out a 0-0 draw in Ligue 1 against AS Monaco on Friday, March 1.

The defending champions withdrew star forward Kylian Mbappe in the first half. After his substitution, Mbappe was seen sitting in the stands, having changed his clothes. The Frenchman was spotted next to his mother, Fayza, watching the game.

Here's the image, as posted by Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Mbappe's decision to leave the dugout and go to the stands has been questioned by many fans. They also drew comparisons to former PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar, whose attitudes were questioned by the club loyalists on multiple occasions.

One fan wrote:

"just imagine if it was Messi or Neymar I swear you don’t realize."

Another user commented:

Disrespect at his highest level!

Most fans appear to think that Mbappe is not being considerate towards PSG and displaying a lack of professionalism towards the French club. There have been widespread reports of the French World Cup winner leaving PSG for Real Madrid this summer.

His contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season and Mbappe has reportedly told the Parisian club about his decision to leave. Mbappe has also allegedly agreed a five-year contract with Real Madrid.

Luis Enrique talks about life at PSG without Kylian Mbappe

Post the 0-0 draw against Monaco, PSG boss Luis Enrique was asked about the decision to substitute Mbappe at half-time.

"I have been in football long enough, you should know that everything is important in this kind of club. Sooner rather than later, we will play without Mbappé so I'm looking for the best option for the team," he said (via ESPN).

"Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong. We need to get used to it [playing without Mbappé]. I will do what is best for my team. I don't want to create controversy, it's my decision," Enrique added.

Mbappe was also subbed off in the previous game against Rennes after 65 minutes. PSG are currently 12 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

