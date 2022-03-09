"Imagine what Mikel Arteta would do with him" - Jason Cundy believes Manchester United star would be a great fit for young Arsenal squad

Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy has suggested Arsenal could be a potential destination for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. There are claims that the Englishman is considering his future at Old Trafford.

Rashford has had a tough time with the Red Devils so far this season. The forward has scored just five goals and provided two assists from 24 appearances across all competitions. He has only started two Premier League games for Ralf Rangnick's side since the turn of the year.

The 24-year-old was also left on the bench for Manchester United's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. The Red Devils were without Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood, but opted to play Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as false nines.

Frustrated with his lack of playing time, Rashford is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford ahead of the summer. Cundy feels the England international might have to end his association with his boyhood club to reignite his career.

Marcus Rashford's contract expires in June 2023 but Man United have an option to extend for further season.

The former Chelsea defender believes Arsenal could be an ideal fit for Rashford. Cundy tipped the forward to shine under Mikel Arteta's management in London. He told talkSPORT:

“It doesn’t help that right now he’s [Rashford] at a club where Manchester United are not going anywhere fast. There have been managerial changes and it’s not been a happy time at United this season. I do feel he might have to move on. Would he go to Arsenal? Can you imagine what Mikel Arteta would do with him? Imagine him at Arsenal right now. Why couldn’t he go there?”

Claims that Rashford is frustrated with his situation at Old Trafford could prompt clubs to monitor him. According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] are keeping tabs on the Englishman ahead of the summer.

Manchester United risk losing Champions League football to Arsenal

The Red Devils face the risk of missing out on Champions League football next season. They currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 47 points from 28 matches.

Arsenal, who are placed fourth in the table, enjoy a one-point lead over Ralf Rangnick and Co. They will also have the chance to extend their lead further as they have three games in hand.

The Old Trafford outfit have won only two of their last five games in the Premier League. It remains to be seen if they can turn things around and secure a top four finish this term.

