"Imagine that situation!" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Premier League would have been boring if the Reds were unable to keep up with Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admittedly taken Pep Guardiola’s comments as a backhanded compliment, adding that the Reds make the Premier League title race exciting.

Manchester City and Liverpool are battling it out at the top of the Premier League table in the 2021-22 campaign. Following the Merseyside giants' 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (7 May), City secured a massive 5-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday. (8 May).

The win for the Cityzens saw them open up a three-point lead at the top of the table, inching them closer to the league title.

In his explosive post-match interview, Guardiola claimed (via the Mirror) that “everyone in this country” supported the Reds, stirring up a ruckus on social media.

Klopp is aware of his contemporary’s controversial comments but has added a positive spin to it. The German feels that Guardiola's remarks only prove that Liverpool are giving the English champions a run for their money.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Klopp revealed how his side made the Premier League exciting. He said:

“I think we could take it as a backhanded compliment — if he means it. Imagine how the situation would be if we were not that close? Imagine that situation! Then the interviews would be boring like, 'Whatever!'. You have to make sure there is some excitement and there is an exciting battle for who stays in the league and who qualifies for the Champions League. We all feel the tension, we can't say we don't.”

Manchester City could beat Liverpool in the title race with a game in hand

The Reds and the Sky Blues have been at each other’s throats over the course of the campaign. For the most part, it has been an unpredictable race, but there is only one favorite heading into the final lap.

Courtesy of last weekend's results, City are not only leading the Merseysiders by three points but also on goal difference (four goals).

The champions will play Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, and Aston Villa in their last three games, all of whom have conceded plenty this season.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



Sterling Cancelo

Laporte

Rodri De Bruyne

Foden Zinchenko

Sterling Grealish



Pep's men back on top of the league table and strengthen their goal difference. Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle:SterlingCanceloLaporteRodriDe BruyneFodenZinchenkoSterlingGrealishPep's men back on top of the league table and strengthen their goal difference. Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle: ⚽️ Sterling 🅰️ Cancelo⚽️ Laporte⚽️ Rodri 🅰️ De Bruyne⚽️ Foden 🅰️ Zinchenko ⚽️ Sterling 🅰️ GrealishPep's men back on top of the league table and strengthen their goal difference. 😯 https://t.co/hanjnX0oqP

A big win against Wolves would improve City’s goal difference, and give them some breathing room. Considering Liverpool win their remaining three matches and City win two but maintain a better goal difference, the title would go to Manchester.

If the Citizens play as clinically as they did against Newcastle, they can unofficially kick-start their celebrations before the ball is kicked on the final matchday.

