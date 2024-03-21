“Impossible to believe” - Robert Lewandowski’s alleged conversation with Pau Cubarsi after Barcelona debut emerges

Robert Lewandowski was surprised to find out his teammate Pau Cubarsi's age when he made his La Liga debut with Barcelona. It came in the Catalans' 4-2 win over Real Betis away from home in January.

TV3 revealed the conversation the Polish striker had with the Spanish defender, as Lewandowski was impressed by Cubarsi's performance.

"Pow, how old are you?" Lewandowski asked.

"16 years old and recently turned 17," Cubarsi replied.

"Don't get me wrong," Barca striker said.

"No, I swear, Robert, I'm 17," his teammate replied.

"Listen, it's impossible to believe. It's impossible to play this performance in a game at this age. I've never seen anything like this before," Robert Lewandowski added, via Barca Times.

Since making his senior debut, Pau Cubarsi has appeared in 10 La Liga games. He was also in the starting lineup for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game against Napoli last week. Barca won the game 3-1 (4-2 on aggregate), with the youngster being named the Player of the Match.

Pau Cubarsi says playing for Barcelona is a 'real honor'

Pau Cubarsi has been playing really well for Barcelona in his debut season with the senior team and has already got high praise from fans and teammates. He admits that he is trying to stay humble and do his best to help the club achieve its goals.

The 16-year-old defender recently spoke with Barcelona's official website and called playing for the "Blaugrana" a 'real honor'.

"It is a real honor to wear the jersey of my life-long club. But when I step onto the field, I don’t think about my age. I feel like just another player who wants to help the team, and that’s how I give my all. When you’re a Barça player, you always have that extra pressure because wearing this badge and this jersey is one of the most important things in the world," he said, via Blaugranagram.

Pau Cubarsi also said that the Catalans are focused on the season finale and will do their best to win the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona trail rivals Real Madrid by eight points on top of La Liga standings. They will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has appeared in 39 games for the Catalans across all competitions with 20 goals and nine assists.