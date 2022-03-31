"Impossible to catch" - Bernd Leno says Arsenal midfielder's shots are 'very very powerful'

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has revealed that he finds teammate Granit Xhaka's shots tough to deal with and that they are "impossible to catch." Both players face each other regularly in training and the German keeper has a good idea of the Swiss midfielder's prowess.

The duo were recently reviewing each other's shots and saves on the club's official YouTube channel. In a video, Leno talked about Xhaka's shots being powerful and not easy to deal with. He said:

“It’s very difficult for the goalkeeper, it’s a long distance, but the ball is moving and going to the goalkeeper’s right. We all know that Granit’s shot is very, very powerful so. His shots are very unpredictable, they’re impossible to catch and it’s not easy for the goalkeeper."

Xhaka is not generally known for his goalscoring prowess. However, the midfielder has scored some screamers for the club with his stunning shots. He has scored 13 goals and provided 21 assists in 240 games in all competitions for the Gunners.

Bernd Leno could leave Arsenal this summer

According to Mirror, Leno could be on his way out of Arsenal in the summer. Since joining in 2018 from Bayer Leverskusen, the German has proved to be reliable for the Gunners. However, Aaron Ramsdale's arrival this summer has pushed Leno to the bench.

He started the first three games of the season and the Gunners lost all of them. Since then, the German star has played second fiddle to Ramsdale. Leno has made just eight appearances this season, with four of those coming in cup competitions.

He was also left out of the latest Germany squad, having been in the team regularly since 2019.

A muscular injury to Ramsdale recently gave Leno a chance to feature in the team's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on 19 March. However, he will look for more regular playing time in order tocmake it to the German squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal also signed Matt Turner from New England Revolution in the January transfer window. He will join the club in the summer, providing even more competition for the goalkeeping position.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United have identified Leno as one of their goalkeeping targets for the summer. As per football.london, Bayer Leverkusen could make a move to sign their former goalkeeper as well.

