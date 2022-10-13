"Impossible to find in any other team" - Sergio Aguero says PSG trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar are the best in world football 

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero recently heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe.

Aguero believes that it's hard for any other team to find the combined talent the trio possesses. He said while talking to stake.com:

"It's a deluxe trio, hard to find one like that. Kylian, Ney, and Leo, foremost... Their combined skill is nigh impossible to find in any other team."

All three strikers - Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe - have been in astonishing form this season.

Messi has eight goals and eight assists from 13 games this season. Neymar has 11 goals and nine assists from 14 games, and Mbappe has scored 11 goals in 13 games for the Parisians this campaign.

Another player who has been in stupendous form and singled out for praise by Aguero is Manchester City ace Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 13 games for the Cityzens. Aguero said about Haaland:

"Great players are quick to adapt to a new league, or so I've always thought. It's true that some of them have a steeper learning curve and getting truly comfortable does take some time. However, talented, quality players have an easier time getting up to speed – and that's certainly Haaland's case. His impact is very relevant because the Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues worldwide - if not the most."

He added:

"He's proven his stature as a scorer already, and that shouldn't come as a surprise given his track record across other competitions. I hope he can keep playing at that level, because if he does, it'll mean lots of happiness for City, and what else could one want? His performance and his capacity to make goals happen will help City get closer to win many titles ahead."

PSG coach Christophe Galtier asks his team not to be too dependant on Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe

PSG coach Christophe Galtier asked his team not to be too dependent on the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe. Ahead of his team's clash against Benfica at home, which ended in a 1-1 draw, the 56-year-old said (via RMC Sport):

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian Mbappr really exists. We have to be able to have other varieties in the game as well, otherwise it's easier for the opponent to block us. When Leo is present, he comes back to the game a lot. Inside, it means that our attack can lean to the left."

