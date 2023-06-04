"Impossible to love you more" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo wishes Cesc Fabregas' wife Daniella on her birthday

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has sent a birthday message to his former teammate Cesc Fabregas' partner Daniella Semaan.

Fabregas' wife is celebrating her 48th birthday today (June 4) and Roccuzzo has sent her a message on her Instagram story. She posted a picture of the pair drinking together with the caption:

"Can't wait to be together again. Impossible to love you more."

Semaan and Roccuzzo's friendship comes through Messi and Fabregas' past connection at Barcelona. The duo spent several years together in the club's La Masia academy and in the Blaugrana first team.

The partners of the two Barca legends were spotted together at a fashion show in the Spanish city in 2019. Lionel Messi has made many friends along the way during his illustrious career and Fabregas is one of them.

His former teammate recently lauded the Argentine icon as the greatest player in the history of football. His comments come in the midst of Messi needing to make a decision about his next club. He is leaving PSG this summer when his contract expires and Fabregas thinks he can play in any team:

“Messi can play in any league in the world. Messi is the best player in history, the best player in the world. He is also different from anybody else. You can’t compare him or ask that question."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could make a sensational return to Camp Nou with the Catalan giants eager to resign him. He and Fabregas won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey trophy, and two Supercopa de Espana trophies together at the Blaugrana.

Fabregas urged Lionel Messi to quit PSG and return to Barcelona last summer

Fabregas (middle) wanted Lionel Messi (left) to return to Barcelona last summer.

While Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a return to Barca this summer, Fabregas urged him to do so last summer. The Argentine icon had a mixed debut season at PSG amid his adaption to life in the French capital. He scored 11 goals and contributed 15 assists in 34 matches across competitions.

The Parisians made a disappointing exit from the 2021-22 Champions League after losing 3-2 to Real Madrid in the last 16. Messi was then booed by PSG supporters in the aftermath of that defeat.

Fabregas was keen for Messi to make a return to Catalonia, speaking from the perspective of a Barca fan. He said (via The Mirror):

"As a Barcelona fan, I hope and I wish that Messi returns to Barcelona. He has one year left of his contract in Paris. I would love it if he returned. It is a dream that the club and all the fans have, but I speak to you as a fan of Barcelona."

Lionel Messi enjoyed a better campaign this time around, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 41 games. However, he was still vilified by PSG fans after making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia in May. Parisian ultras took to the club's headquarters demanding the Argentine leave and they have got their wish.

It remains to be seen if Fabregas will get his wish of Messi rejoining Barca. He leaves PSG as a two-time Ligue 1 champion.

