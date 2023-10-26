"Improving every week" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Chelsea vs Brentford

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton expects Chelsea to pick up all three points against Brentford in the London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 28.

Chelsea had an abysmal 2022-23 season, finishing 12th in the league with just 44 points from 38 games. They've had a shaky start to the ongoing campaign as well, having secured just 12 points from their first nine matches.

However, the Blues surprised everyone with their performance at home to Arsenal last weekend, as they came within six minutes of claiming a deserved victory. That performance has led Chris Sutton to conclude that they must not be written off, and they may have turned the corner under Mauricio Pochettino. He said:

"Brentford ended a six-game winless streak by beating Burnley last time out, but I feel Chelsea are improving every week."

"They haven't cracked it yet under Mauricio Pochettino, but they are getting there. They were probably the better team for most of their game with Arsenal last weekend, and ended up being disappointed with a draw."

Brentford have been off the pace as well this season and have picked up just one win in their last seven Premier League fixtures. The Bees are struggling to cope with the absence of Ivan Toney, their recognised goalscorer, and goalkeeper David Raya, who joined Arsenal on loan this summer.

Sutton believes that the Blues will emerge with a 2-1 win from the encounter and claim their fourth win of the campaign.

Chelsea will be keen to keep their momentum going against Brentford

Last season, Chelsea failed to win either of their matches against Brentford, recording one defeat and one draw against the Bees. They have looked like a more cohesive unit this term under Pochettino, but still have a lot of work to do to get back to their former heights.

The Blues picked up wins against Brighton (in the Carabao Cup), Fulham, and Burnley before their draw against Arsenal. Mauricio Pochettino and his side will be pleased by how they performed for the majority of the clash against Arsenal, and will be motivated by that showing.

Pochettino should be able to rely on the services of fit-again captain Reece James for the upcoming encounter. The England international can make a huge impact on the Blues' chances this season. The Argentine manager will be keen for his side to maintain their momentum with a win ahead of their next Premier League match against his former side Tottenham Hotspur.