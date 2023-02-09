"In the absence of some, it could look like this" - PSG boss Christophe Galtier hints at team selection vs Bayern Munich in Kylian Mbappe's absence

Manager Christophe Galtier has provided an idea about the starting XI Paris Saint-Germain could field against Bayern Munich in Kylian Mbappe's absence.

PSG were handed a 2-1 Coupe de France defeat at the hands of Olympique de Marseille on Thursday (8 February). They were without Kylian Mbappe, who missed the game with an injury he suffered during his team's 3-1 win against Montpellier Herault on 1 February.

The Frenchman, albeit without a goal in his last four Ligue 1 games, has been sensational this campaign. He has racked up 25 goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions this term.

In his absence, Galtier went with Neymar and Lionel Messi up top and played Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz in a four-man midfield. Presnel Kimpembe was another absentee, missing the game with an Achilles injury.

Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches also sat out due to a hamstring injury and thigh contusion, respectively. Nuno Mendes, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma complete Les Parisiens' line-up against Marseille.

According to the French tactician, PSG could field a similar team against Bayern as they did against OM. He told beIN Sports, via Canal Supporters (h/t PSG Talk):

"Obviously, in the preparation for this match, there was the desire and the ambition to qualify. With the absence of some, it could look like this. We also learn lessons from this match. […] We must be much more dangerous."

Kimpembe has returned to training but it remains to be seen if he is fit to face the Bavarian outfit at the Parc des Princes. For Sanches and Mukiele, no exact return date has been specified.

The PSG games Kylian Mbappe could miss due to injury

Scans of Kylian Mbappe's injury revealed that the striker could be out for around three weeks with a hamstring injury, as per @ESPNFC.

He will miss PSG's UCL match against Bayern Munich PSG confirm that Kylian Mbappe will be out an estimated three weeks.He will miss PSG's UCL match against Bayern Munich PSG confirm that Kylian Mbappe will be out an estimated three weeks.He will miss PSG's UCL match against Bayern Munich 😮 https://t.co/020vhq1l68

He is expected to miss his team's Ligue 1 clash against AS Monaco - his former club - on 11 February. Kylian Mbappe is also unlikely to be fit in time for Les Parisiens' first-leg UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against Bayern Munich on Valentine's Day.

If he is indeed sidelined for three weeks, then he will also be unavailable for the Ligue 1 tie against LOSC Lille Metropole on 19 February. Fans can expect him to return to action in the league clash against second-placed Marseille on 26 February.

It remains to be seen if Neymar and Lionel Messi's ineffectiveness against Marseille will force Galtier to play Hugo Ekitike alongside them in the meantime. PSG have failed to win four out of their last nine games across competitions in 2023.

