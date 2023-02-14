"In all aspects of the game, he is the best" - Barcelona star admits 'everything was easier' when Lionel Messi was at the club

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has opened up on his partnership with former Blaugrana teammate Lionel Messi, who he feels is the best in the world.

Lionel Messi reluctantly put an end to his stint, which lasted over two decades, with Barcelona in 2021. The club's financial constraints meant that they were no longer in a position to hand him a contract extension.

The Argentinian went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with them. It has been over a year and a half since he left Camp Nou, but it appears many have still not come to terms with his exit.

Alba was among those who enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Messi during his time in Catalonia. They played a total of 345 matches together for the Blaugrana, combining to score 34 goals in the process.

Looking back at his partnership with Messi, the Barcelona left-back explained that they understood each other perfectly. He also acknowledged the 35-year-old, who made life easier for him, as the best player in the world. Alba told Movistar [via SPORT]:

"We understood each other perfectly. I would just put it at the right time. It was increasingly difficult because all the rivals already knew us, but he came in from the second row and sometimes found other teammates who were more unmarked."

"We made a very good duo. With him, everything was easier. Almost all my assists are to him, I remember that the first was at El Sadar. In all aspects of the game, he is the best."

Messi, whose contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, is reportedly considering his future in Paris. It will be a huge boost to Barcelona's hopes of taking him back to the club.

Barcelona star Jordi Alba admits he wanted Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jordi Alba also revealed that he wanted Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina after his Spain team crashed out of the tournament. He pointed out how the forward always wanted to get his hands on the trophy. He said:

"All football lovers wanted Leo to win , for everything he has suffered, for everything he has given to football and because he has always wanted that cup."

Diario SPORT @sport #FCB



Con la salida de Messi, Jordi Alba ha perdido a su mejor compañero dentro y fuera de los terrenos de juego



✍️



bit.ly/3lw6tGo Con la salida de Messi, Jordi Alba ha perdido a su mejor compañero dentro y fuera de los terrenos de juego✍️ @AdriiFdez #FCB 🔵🔴💥 Con la salida de Messi, Jordi Alba ha perdido a su mejor compañero dentro y fuera de los terrenos de juego✍️ @AdriiFdezbit.ly/3lw6tGo

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona amidst his uncertain future at PSG. Alba will be hopeful that his friend returns to the club before he himself moves away from Camp Nou.

Poll : 0 votes