Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has opened up on club's summer signing Arda Guler. The Turkish sensation joined Los Blancos this summer from Fenerbahce in a deal worth €20 million and has been tipped for a bright future.

Toni Kroos, one of the most experienced players at Real Madrid, has lavished praise on the Turkey international. The Germany international has hailed the left-footed prodigy and also praised the club for a smart deal.

Kroos said, as quoted by Managing Madrid:

“He has a great talent for his age. He has a very, very fine left foot. And he will show it many times. He has a great shot with his left foot, he is very good technically, especially in tight spaces. I think he is a pretty good and smart signing, especially for the future. You have to be careful with so many expectations. There were also players who did not live up to them afterwards. Especially in this club, there are other issues that determine whether someone succeeds or not. It is not just about having talent, technique or shot."

Kroos has tipped Guler for a successful career at the Santiago Bernabeu if he can keep working on his game. The Real Madrid midfield maestro added:

“He is one of those talents who asks: ‘How do you do that?’. He wants clues and tips, there are many 18-year-old players who think they are already very good and do not need any advice at all. But he has that mentality of learning. He has a lot of potential and I hope he can show it here. He has to work hard, listen to the coach and the players who have been here longer. He has to adapt to the style of play and the demands of this club. If he does that, he will have a great career here."

Just 18 years of age, Guler is regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football. He has been likened to Lionel Messi thanks to his exceptional ball control, flair and ability with his left foot.

Prior to his move to Real Madrid, he made 51 appearances for Fenerbahce scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists in the process. He is also capped four times for Turkey already despite his young age.

Real Madrid superstar grooming prodigy Arda Guler

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric is reportedly giving new signing Arda Guler special attention to help the youngster grow at the club. Guler has drawn comparisons with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Lionel Messi thanks to his magical left foot.

It has been claimed by Mundo Deportivo that Luka Modric has taken the teenager under his wing. It has been claimed that he was told by Modric that he will be handed the Real Madrid No. 10 jersey when the Croat leaves the Spanish capital club next summer.

The Real Madrid superstar said (via Madrid Universal):

“I’m leaving next season, and I want you to have my jersey (10) next.”

Guler played a key role for Fenerbahce last season as he contributed with six goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions. The 18-year-old is expected to become a key player for Los Blancos in the years to come.