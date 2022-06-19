"In direct contact" - Fabrizio Romano says PSG have joined AC Milan in race to sign 24-year-old

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have joined AC Milan in the race to sign Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches.

Romano has claimed that PSG's newly-appointed sporting advisor Luis Campos is working on a deal to sign the Lille star.

The Italian transfer guru also revealed that AC Milan have had personal terms agreed with the 24-year-old since January. However, the Rossoneri are yet to agree a deal with Lille.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Luis Campos is 'in direct contact' with the entourage of the Portuguese midfielder.

Luis Campos formerly worked on a deal to bring Renato Sanches to Lille back in 2019 when he was the sporting director at the club.

The Portuguese international has flourished at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy and played a key role in their Ligue 1 triumph in 2020-21.

Romano has also claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are waiting for the appointment of manager Christophe Galtier.

Galtier managed Sanches at Lille and could now reunite with the dynamic midfielder at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain are evidently looking to bolster their midfield ahead of next season with their midfielders struggling last term. Apart from Marco Verratti, none of the midfielders managed to impress on a weekly basis while Georginio Wijnaldum was named 'Flop Signing of the Year' by Get French Football News.

The Parisian club missed out on the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid, despite Kylian Mbappe's pursuance as per talkSPORT.

Renato Sanches could be a brilliant addition to PSG

Renato Sanches would be an excellent addition to the PSG side if the Ligue 1 champions manage to beat AC Milan for his signature.

A technically-gifted, composed and dynamic midfielder, Sanches covers every blade of grass.

COPA90 @Copa90 Renato Sanches to AC Milan is looking imminent. Here’s a minute and a half of him running the show against the Rossoneri.



He might just be living up to the hype. Can he become one of the best midfielders in the world? 🤔



Still only 24 years of age, the former Bayern Munich midfielder has what it takes to become one of the best in his position in the years to come.

Meanwhile, it will be a massive blow to Serie A champions AC Milan if they are beaten for the signature of their priority midfield target.

